Spring Break, but Make It a Mission

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When people hear the words spring break, they usually think of crowded beaches, sleeping in, and unexpected plans. This year, though, my spring break was a bit different. Instead of traveling somewhere far, I spent the week on a mission trip with some peers from my church. It was busy, meaningful, and honestly one of the most memorable weeks I’ve had in a long time!

Our trip began with preparation; we arrived early to help get everything ready at the house we stayed at before the week officially started. This set the tone for what the mission trip was really about: showing up, helping out, and supporting others.

Serving the Community Together

One of the most meaningful parts of the week was serving together. Early in the trip, we worked on a Florida Cares project with a group leader that focused on helping the local community. It was one of those moments where I realized how much can be accomplished when everyone works toward the same goal.

We also volunteered at local churches, helping with tasks such as cleaning the sanctuary, setting up an event space, and mulching the grounds. These experiences reminded us that mission trips aren’t always about traveling far away; sometimes, the most meaningful work happens close to home.

Time for Reflection

Although our schedule was busy, we intentionally made time to slow down. During the week, we attended Mass, prayed, and took quiet moments for reflection. We even visited a beautiful site where Christianized Apalachee leaders were martyred for their faith in the 1700s.

These slower moments helped me step back from the pace of life and remember why I’m here in the first place. It’s easy to get caught up in everything happening around you, but those quieter moments made the trip feel more meaningful and grounded.

Exploring and Enjoying the Moment

Not every moment of the trip was planned, which made it even better! We had time to explore nature, including a visit to Lafayette Park for a nice 3-mile hike. Being outside with friends, talking and laughing after a busy morning, felt like the perfect balance between service and rest.

Later in the week, we even had a game day where we played soccer in the backyard while the sun was shining. The day ended with games like “Murder in the Dark” and “Sardines.” It served as a reminder that mission trips can include both meaningful work and time to enjoy the surroundings.

The Meals That Brought Everyone Together

One thing I didn’t expect before the trip was how memorable the shared meals would be. Different families hosted dinners for our group throughout the week, and each night felt welcoming and relaxed after a long day of activities. They welcomed us and treated us like family, giving us a small glimpse into their daily lives.

Gathering around the table with a home-cooked meal allowed everyone to reflect on the day, share stories, and get to know each other better. The families even shared stories about their lives and offered us some lasting advice. By the end of the week, those dinners had become some of my favorite moments from the trip!

Ending the Week at the Beach

Although it wasn’t a typical spring break, we still enjoyed a beach day at St. George Island near the end of our trip. After a week filled with service, reflection, and activities, relaxing by the water felt like the perfect way to end everything. It gave our group time to relax, reflect on everything we had done, and enjoy the final moments of the trip together before heading back home.

Takeaways From the Trip

What really made the mission trip special wasn’t just the schedule or the places we visited; it was the people. Spending a full week with the same group built a bond that you don’t always get during a normal week at school. By the time we finished packing up, it felt like the day had flown by. Even though we were busy from morning till night, I left feeling refreshed in a way I don’t usually after a typical spring break.

This trip reminded me that sometimes the most meaningful experiences come from stepping outside of your usual plans. If I have the chance to do it again next year, I will!

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