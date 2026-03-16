Spring Break in Florida for Babes on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again when the sun is shining, the birds are chirping, the waves are flowing, and the fun times never stop. Spring break is a girl’s long-awaited vacation away from the stressful time of midterms and assignments. It’s a chance to relax, hang out with friends, and enjoy the sunshine after weeks of hard work.

Let’s be real, though; whilst the opportunities are unlimited, most college students don’t have a huge vacation budget. The good news is that there are plenty of fun activities and events to go to that don’t cost much at all, especially in Florida!

Beach Day

One of the easiest and most classic spring break activities is a day at the beach. Living in Florida, there are plenty of beaches all over the state, free of charge. The opportunities are endless, from South Beach in Miami to beaches in Fort Lauderdale. For those further up north, it can be a bit of a drive, but there are still plenty of options from Mexico Beach in Bay County to Seagrove Beach near Panama City, Florida.

Make sure to pack a cooler, grab a towel, and relax with some friends by the shore. Bring a speaker for music, a volleyball or frisbee, and be in the moment with your friends and family. Staying until sunset can also transform a simple beach trip into a beautiful evening with your friends and loved ones!

Take a Hike

Another great option is exploring Florida’s natural side. There are so many springs, parks, and outdoor spaces that are often inexpensive to visit. Spend a day swimming and kayaking with manatees in a natural spring at the Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County, or take a hike through Torreya State Park, only an hour away from Tallahassee.

Many parks feature picnic areas, allowing you to bring lunch and spend the entire day outdoors, enjoying the warm weather. Tickets and passes to the parks can go for $10-$20. With that, you can swim, bike, kayak, and explore a whole new side of Florida!

Enjoy a Staycation

If traveling isn’t in the budget, a staycation can be just as fun. Gather a few friends and plan a themed day or night at home. You could host a DIY spa day with face masks and nail painting, have a movie marathon with your favorite rom-coms, or cook dinner together and try new recipes. A pool day or backyard tanning day with music and snacks can also bring those spring break vibes without spending too much money.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

For those willing to make the drive to Delray Beach in Florida, I highly recommend visiting the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

It’s a beautiful and majestic experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in Japanese culture and explore the beautiful gardens. Tickets are $18 for regular visitors and $14 for college students.

Try Something New

Spring break is a great time to try something new. Bake or cook up a new recipe, step into your creative side, or even begin learning a new language!

I, for one, am trying to take up crocheting. No matter how bad I am right now, I have a week to myself to learn and improve. Read a new book, make a sourdough starter, start a scrapbook, or take up a new sport. The opportunities are endless, and there’s nothing better than expanding your skills and experiences.

At the end of the day, spring break doesn’t have to be expensive to be amazing. Some of the best memories come from simple plans, sunny weather, and spending time with loved ones. With Florida’s beaches, nature spots, and local treasures right around the corner, it’s easy to create a spring break that’s fun, relaxing, and totally budget-friendly.

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