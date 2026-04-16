4 Horror Movies Perfect for Beginners

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Horror can be an intimidating and scary (literally) genre to get into. It may be difficult to find the right one to start with when there are so many options, most of which are much too terrifying if you don’t work up to them. So where do you start?

When I started watching horror movies, one of the biggest reasons I chose the ones I did was for the pop culture references I wanted to understand. I watched It because I wanted to know what the yellow rain jacket and red balloon were.

I felt like someone was always referencing something about that movie; by the way, I wouldn’t recommend it (It, get it?) as a first horror movie. I felt it was too sad and rather graphic for someone who had no other frame of reference.

Here are some relatively low-key and relevant movies you can start with, to ease your transition into the knuckle-whitening, teeth-gnashing world of horror.

Scream (1996)

View this post on Instagram Scream was probably the second horror movie I ever watched, because it’s not too scary or gory. It’s full of mystery as you try to guess who the killer is. It’s also full of pop culture references and features Courtney Cox in the most annoying role you’d ever imagine her in. Not to mention, the main girl’s boyfriend is hot, played by Skeet Ulrich. If you don’t have a better reason, watch it for him. I promise the payoff is huge. The movie follows a girl, Neve Campbell, in a small town who gets stalked by a serial killer who’s slowly killing all the people close to her, but it’s really not as sad or scary as it sounds. In fact, it kind of breaks the fourth wall in the way that it makes fun of horror movie tropes. This is definitely one of those movies that’s going to have you unironically yelling at your screen the whole time, flinging popcorn all over the place. Jiffy Pop, specifically… watch the movie, and you’ll get it. If you’re still not convinced, it’s won a lot of awards. Plus, it has seven sequels now, so the adventure keeps going, which means if you like it, you can keep watching!

Alien (1979)

I must say, Alien is a close second to Scream. It’s a bit more serious, which is the only reason it’s in second place for me. It follows a team of scientists awoken by a distress signal from another planet, which prompts them to investigate, and, well… they certainly do. This one is a bit scarier and gorier than Scream, but also definitely warrants a watch. I’m not even usually a fan of science fiction, but I absolutely loved this one. I know it came out a while ago, but don’t let that fool you. It’s still wildly relevant today. Once you see it, you’ll start noticing the references everywhere, specifically in other media. And if you’re still not sold, Sigourney Weaver plays the main character. Not to mention, this series also has a lot of sequels (and even some prequels), so there’s plenty to explore if you decide you want more of this fantasy world!

A Quiet Place (2018)

If you’re scared of some of the older ones, there’s always a good newer one like A Quiet Place. Unlike the others, this one is PG-13, which means it doesn’t have much blood, and it’s not unbearably scary. It’s a good starter movie if you’re looking to branch into the genre. The movie is about a family that struggles to survive against monsters that rely on their exceptional hearing to hunt and kill people. With a 96% in Rotten Tomatoes, it builds suspense without being too aggressive with its horrifying aspects, which makes it a really palatable movie for people unfamiliar with the genre. Most, if not all, of the kills are off-screen, but you still feel the tension in your bones. It’s a movie that keeps you rooting for the main characters. Another interesting and lovely factor of the movie is that it provides representation for the deaf community as well. I haven’t seen many movies that show sign language throughout, so it was refreshing and enlightening to see it in this one.

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Okay, somebody had to bring up the song. I don’t really know what happened to MGK, but it doesn’t make a difference to the movie. My Bloody Valentine follows a small town that is facing the curse of the “Valentine’s Day Massacre.” I won’t say anything more than that. I’ll say that the kills are creative and wholly unexpected. It’s a classic horror movie. It wasn’t too serious or mind-mangling, but the plot is fun, and it has a few unexpected twists. Like the others I’ve mentioned, there are a lot of references to this movie in the media. In fact, it even inspired an episode of Supernatural (Season 5, Episode 14) and presented itself as a theme in The Simpsons. I think it’s one of the scarier ones on this list, but it’s not too bad. Maybe just snuggle up to someone close, then you’ll be okay!

Honorable Mentions