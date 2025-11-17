6 Tips for the Perfect Friendsgiving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The early sunsets and crisp air make it evident that fall has arrived. With it comes the inevitable burnout as the semester winds down, and the joy of a much-needed break approaching.

One of the best ways to embrace the holiday season amid the chaos of classes and finals is by hosting a Friendsgiving. Sharing delicious food and laughter with friends can be a welcome reminder of community during one of the busiest times of the year. Whether you’re planning your first Friendsgiving or continuing an annual tradition, here are some tips to make it a memorable experience.

Make it a Potluck

View this post on Instagram The burden of making all the food is one no student needs at this time of year. So, make the gathering a potluck! Have your friends sign up to bring a side or, if someone is feeling really ambitious, the turkey. This allows everyone to participate in the event and make dishes that remind them of the holidays with their family. Store-bought sides are perfectly fine too. No one will complain when they see a Publix mac and cheese on the table. What matters most is that everyone is together and enjoying a meal. No one will judge you for buying rather than cooking, so make sure your guests know there’s no pressure to bring homemade food. This will help make the gathering stress-free for everyone involved.

Provide the Charcuterie Board

I always look forward to a charcuterie board at every holiday gathering I attend. Something about the combination of cheese, crackers, and cured meats always gets me in the holiday spirit. If you’re hosting, I suggest having one ready as guests arrive. It gives them something to snack on before the meal and helps them settle in. It’s also an easy way for guests who may not know each other to connect casually in conversation, even if it’s just over how much they love cheese.

Decorate

Decorating is one of my favorite parts of the holiday season. Your apartment feels instantly cozy with decorations in warm tones like brown, orange, and red. This doesn’t have to be expensive, as Dollar Tree tends to offer Thanksgiving decorations at an affordable price. The decorations don’t have to be extravagant, but putting them up can be a fun activity for you and your roommates to participate in. Since college apartments often lack a dining table, make sure there’s a designated area for food before guests arrive. Whether that means using a bear pong table or a desk from your bedroom, ensure there’s a tablecloth on top and enough space for serving.

Make a Playlist

Every gathering needs some music playing in the background to keep things lively and avoid awkward silences. Sending out a shareable playlist on Spotify with the invite allows guests to add their favorite songs and ensures the occasion is communal. It also prevents complaints about the music during the event. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving doesn’t have as many iconic songs as Christmas. However, two songs I love to sneak into the mix are “Let’s Have A Kiki” by Scissor Sisters and “Turkey-Lurkey Time” from Promises, Promises. They’re humorous, upbeat, and a fun reminder that it’s a Thanksgiving celebration.

Offer a Signature Drink

View this post on Instagram Providing a signature drink for guests adds a personal touch to the evening. I suggest making sangria or a seasonal wine. If you choose to make your own drinks, ensure it’s something easy to make in a large batch. This will keep you off bartending duty for most of the night. Apple Cider Sangria is a great choice that feels festive and tastes amazing. Once your guests arrive, add a bottle of prosecco to the pitcher for a little fizz. Whether you make this fun recipe or another, choose something that feels personal to you. This will help make the gathering more memorable for everyone.

Take Pictures