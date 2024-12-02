5 Simple Mocktails That Are Perfect for Your Next Holiday Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The holidays are just around the corner, and I’m so excited! If you’re feeling a little stressed about what to bring to your family or friend gatherings, don’t worry. I’ve got you covered with five delicious and easy mocktails that’ll surely be a hit!

Jack Frost Mocktail

Up first, is a Jack Frost mocktail! This tropical mocktail serves the best holiday vibes. This recipe makes four servings, and you’ll need six cups of ice, one cup of pineapple juice, a half cup of cream of coconut, and six to eight drops of blue food coloring for the mocktail. To rim the glasses, prepare two tablespoons of corn syrup and a fourth cup of coconut flakes. To start, put a small amount of corn syrup on one plate and the coconut flakes on another. Take your glass and dip it into the syrup first, then the coconut, for a rim resembling snow. Then, in a blender, put in your ice, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and blue food coloring. Close the blender and blend it until the mixture is smooth. You can add more food coloring to your liking. Once it’s done blending, pour it into the glasses and enjoy your Jack Frost mocktail!

Sugar Cookie Mocktail

Cranberry Fizz Poppi Mocktail

I’m so obsessed with this next mocktail! It’s a Cranberry Fizz Poppi mocktail that I’ve been seeing all over TikTok. This is the easiest option on the list, and it’s perfect if you’re pressed for time or looking for something simple that’s still so yummy. You’ll need just a few ingredients: ice, a can of the Cranberry Fizz Poppi, cranberry juice, and optional garnishes like fresh cranberries and rosemary. To prepare your mocktail, pour the Poppi into an ice-filled glass. Add as much (or as little) cranberry juice as you want, then top it off with fresh cranberries and rosemary if you choose to. Just like that, you’re done!

Holiday Shirley Temple

@ttceats A virgin Shirley Temple is so easy to make and is looks so pretty! What you’ll need- -grenadine -ginger ale zero -sprite zero -maraschino cherries for serving . . . #mocktailrecipe#mocktails🍹#mocktailmonday#noalcohol#easydrink#easydrinkrecipe ♬ BESO – ROSALÍA & Rauw Alejandro This tasty mocktail is a festive spin on a classic Shirley Temple, everyone’s favorite! The ingredients you’ll need are ice, ginger ale, or a lemon-lime soda (like Sprite), some grenadine, maraschino cherries, coconut flakes, and a mini candy cane for rimming the glass and garnishes. To begin, rim your glass with some coconut flakes if you want to. Then, you’ll go ahead and put some ice in your glass. Add your ginger ale or lemon-lime soda before pouring a splash of grenadine into the glass until it’s a red color. To finish off, add a mini candy cane as a cute garnish, and you’re all set to enjoy this fan-favorite drink.

Apple Cinnamon Punch