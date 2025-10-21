Your Halloween Costume Based on Your Style

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween right around the corner, now’s the time to pull out those last-minute costumes from your closet. Here are some unique costumes you can wear this fall based on your style. Whether you dress like a character out of a ’90s rom-com or like to strut in streetwear, there’s always a costume you can find that’s perfect for your vibe.

’70s Style Costumes

If you like to dress like you’re straight out of That ’70s Show, there are so many cool costumes for you. For example, you could throw on some bell-bottom jeans with a button-up top and dress as Donna or Jackie from That ’70s Show. You can also wear any form of bell sleeves, add flowy layers, and slip on some boots to be Stevie Nicks.

Throw on a Penny Lane coat, bell-bottoms, and boots to be either Penny Lane from Almost Famous or Lisa from Girl, Interrupted.

For a simple look, pair a black long-sleeve top with a white mini skirt and Go-Go boots to be a perfect Sharon Tate from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

You and your friend group can also be the Scooby-Doo Crew. There are plenty of options for everyone with Daphne’s purple mini dress and scarf, Velma’s orange sweater and pleated skirt, Shaggy’s green tee and brown pants, or Fred’s ascot look.

For a simple look, pair vintage band tees, high-waisted denim, flares, and Converse sneakers to look like you’re straight out of Dazed and Confused.

Alternative Costumes

If your style is more alternative, Halloween is the season for you. These Halloween costumes are perfect to come up with straight from your closet. Wear a green plaid skirt, white top, black cardigan, and pair it with combat boots and eyeliner to look like you’re from The Craft. Pair fishnets, a dark makeup drag look, and a corset to dress like the iconic Frank-N-Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Natalie Portman’s look from The Black Swan is the perfect alternative Halloween costume. Grab a black corset, tutu, crown, and replicate the makeup look for an amazing costume.

Get a bouquet, a slip dress, and some fake blood for the timeless prom costume, where you can be either Carrie or Hole’s Live Through This album cover.

Wear a grey tank top, jeans, and red boots for the effortless cool girl costume of Marceline the Vampire Queen from Adventure Time.

For more laid-back costumes, layer a jacket, tights, and eyeliner to be either Janis Ian from Mean Girls or Ramona Flowers from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Another option is to get a black or red dress, veil, and style Lydia Deetz’s iconic up-do for the perfect Beetlejuice costume.

Streetwear Costumes

If you love a more casual vibe, these streetwear costumes are for you. Pair baggy jeans, a white tank top, red boxers, a beanie, and glasses to be Tricky from Subway Surfers.

Get jeans or a denim skirt, boots, sunglasses, and a white T-shirt, and write “Need Money for Porsche” for a niche Brad Pitt costume.

Layer some tank tops and wear pink cargo pants for the perfect Suki look from 2 Fast 2 Furious. Similarly, you can pair any cargo pants, tank top, and platform flip flops for the perfect Kat Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You Halloween costume.

Another option is to pair a colorful crop top with some white cargo pants and a microphone for an effortless Britney Spears costume.

Y2K Costumes

There are plenty of ways to channel your inner Y2K! Grab a tank top paired with some low-rise leather pants or capris to look like you’re a Coyote Ugly dancer. Grab a bikini top with some cargo pants to rock Christina Aguilera’s staple outfit.

Wear a denim mini skirt, cowboy boots, and a sequin top paired with a thin scarf to look like Hannah Montana. You can also grab your bestie and wear a denim two-piece set and overalls to be Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton from The Simple Life.

Many of these costumes would be done best in a group as well. Grab your girls, and pair low-rise jeans with a colorful top and chain belt to replicate Destiny’s Child’s iconic MTV red carpet outfit. Another fun option is to get matching Juicy Couture tracksuits to be the Cheetah Girls.

Halloween is the perfect time to let your personal style shine. Whether you’re rocking an iconic Y2K glam look, keeping it casual in streetwear, embracing your grunge side, or a full vintage ’70s look, these unique Halloween costumes are a sure way to stand out wherever you go. Most of these looks can be created straight from your own closet with a few creative touches. Keep your costume this Halloween just as iconic as your style.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!