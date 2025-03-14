Season 8 ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples Ranked

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Netflix has provided us with yet another Love Is Blind season full of drama, entertainment, tears, and, most importantly, love. Season eight takes place in Minneapolis. For those unfamiliar with the concept behind the show, single men and women are stripped away from their phones and any connection to the outside world and must spend their time dating individuals of the opposite sex in pods.

In these pods, they form emotional connections with potential partners without seeing them face-to-face. It’s only after couples get engaged in the pods that they are able to meet in person and then go on a paid trip, which, in this season, was to Honduras. The couples then begin to integrate their lives together and have four weeks before standing at the altar.

This season, five couples ended up getting engaged: Lauren and Dave, Sarah and Ben, Taylor and Daniel, Monica and Joey, and Virginia and Devin. Each couple experiences a unique journey from falling in love in the pods to ending up at the altar, where they will need to decide whether they want to fully commit to the individual they met four weeks ago. The following is my ranking of this season’s Love Is Blind couples. Please keep in mind that I’m no relationship expert, but I am a dedicated and loyal Love Is Blind superfan.

Taylor & Daniel Taylor and Daniel are, without a doubt, my number one couple this season, and I’m 100 percent rooting for them to make it all the way to the end. It’s been fascinating to watch Taylor and Daniel bond in the pods over their shared interests and similarities, such as their intense love for Christmas. It was also so heartwarming to see them meet one another’s families and witness just how much they value one another. While they did face a small hurdle right after leaving the pods, when Taylor thought Daniel knew what she looked like while they were in the pods, they were able to overcome it gracefully. Seeing how Daniel handled the situation with care, listened to Taylor, and reassured her made it even clearer to me just how compatible and perfect the two are together. Monica & Joey View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix) Monica and Joey are my second favorite couple this season. Both have bright, bubbly personalities that truly seem to complement one another. Almost every scene with them makes me smile, as it’s obvious how much they enjoy one another’s company. While there were concerns regarding Monica’s sister and her perceptions of Joey, the couple was able to overcome that by having a conversation with her and proving to her that they are ready for marriage. Additionally, even though Joey has displayed himself as an energetic and happy person, he lets his more serious and vulnerable side show when he’s with Monica, indicating the strength of their connection. Overall, I can see Monica and Joey living a happy, healthy married life. Virginia & Devin Virginia and Devin are third on my list of rankings. While they do seem to have a ton of chemistry, I’m unsure of their compatibility in the long term. Both Virginia and Devin went to the same high school, although Virginia graduated a few years earlier. While the age gap between them doesn’t seem to bother them, it’s certainly a factor to consider as it can influence the places both Virginia and Devin are in their lives. Furthermore, Virginia and Devin seem to differ in their political views, with Devin leaning conservative and Virginia leaning liberal. This might lead to tension in the future, making me uncertain about how far I can see the relationship going. Sarah & Ben View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix) Sarah and Ben really hit it off in the pods, and when they saw each other in person, their chemistry and attraction were undeniable. While they did face some issues in the pods, such as Ben’s engagement with the church and Sarah’s concerns regarding the church due to her sister, who’s a part of the LGBTQ+ community, they were able to talk through it and arrive at an understanding. However, another issue that has been prominent throughout their relationship is Sarah’s involvement with American politics and Ben’s indifference to it. These differences in values may affect their relationship negatively in the future. Additionally, another conflict Sarah and Ben experienced after leaving the pods was one of Ben’s ex’s making a TikTok targeting Ben’s character. Ben claimed to have never dated this woman, but her posting an entire video crying online makes it hard for me to believe that’s true. Lauren & Dave Lauren and Dave are ranked last on my list because I truly believe Lauren has cried more than smiled after leaving the pods. She and Dave have faced significant issues regarding Lauren’s past involvement with another man prior to her leaving for the show. While Lauren insists that it was nothing serious with the man and that it was just casual, Dave has a hard time looking past that. This resulted in a lot of turmoil throughout their relationship as Dave was seen leaving Lauren by herself at home, having his phone shut off, and failing to trust her and the relationship. A lot of Dave’s reluctance to trust Lauren may be due to commitment issues he has or fears of marrying her. Overall, Lauren and Dave are just not going to work out, in my opinion, and I can’t see either of them saying “yes” at the altar.

It’s rare that a season of Love Is Blind results in all successful couples. Nonetheless, there often are one or two that seem to survive, and I’m hoping that this season’s are Taylor and Daniel and Monica and Joey. Of course, I’m rooting for happiness and love in all of these couples’ lives. If you haven’t already, watch the new season and come up with your rankings! Do you agree or disagree with my choices?

