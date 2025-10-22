10 LEGO Sets To Buy This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are starting to fall, the trees are changing color, and a slight chill is in the air. All of these could only point to one major development: autumn is finally here!

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been waiting for this very moment. When the temperature drops below 80 degrees Fahrenheit, you now have the excuse to wear a sweater outside, and every coffee shop in town adds pumpkin spice lattes to their menus. It’s the absolute best time for the girlies.

However, as the year continues to intensify, so do the stress levels. Most people decide to have a movie night, covered up with blankets and pillows, while others start a new book they find interesting. These activities can become stale over time, though, especially if you’ve done them multiple times in the year. If there’s anything fall requires, it’s change.

What better activity to pick up than building LEGO sets! LEGOs are the perfect thing to buy this season since they’re both a challenging and fun task to take up. Better yet, most sets are more fun to build with a group of friends or a romantic partner. The only problem is that there are far too many options to pick from, and not nearly enough money to get them all.

Thankfully, I’ve just got the solution for you. Here are 10 LEGO sets I recommend for you to buy this fall for your personal enjoyment and assembly.

LEGO Flowers View this post on Instagram A post shared by t a y l a h (@taylahmaree__) For most of you, these sets are the most recognizable, and for good reason, too. LEGO’s flower sets are just as beautiful in person as they are online. The best part is the range of flowers and types of sets offered. There are singular flower sets and sets with multiple flowers included. You can even build LEGO flower arrangements containing many types of flowers in one. If you love nature and plant life, these LEGOs are perfect for you. Animal Crossing: Goldie’s Cozy House If you’re a new fan of LEGOs or haven’t built very large sets, like me, you’ll love this one. Straight from Nintendo’s hit video game Animal Crossing, this set is based on Goldie, one of the villagers you befriend in the game, and only contains 149 pieces total. It includes Goldie, a small picnic table, accessories, and her home. Aside from being extremely adorable, the set is also affordable at just $22.99 on the LEGO website. If you’re a fan of Animal Crossing like I am, you can’t miss out on this set. DC Comics: The Batman Batmobile View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Cookston (@a.cookston.photo) Whether you’re a DC fan or not, they’ve undoubtedly had a huge year with the release of James Gunn’s Superman this past summer and the release of Peacemaker season two. If there was a character bigger than both, however, it’s the Dark Knight himself. This set recreates Batman’s famous vehicles from the comics and adaptations of the previous years. With only 330 pieces included, it’ll serve as both a fun set to build and a special collectible for all superhero fans. The Insect Collection As the name implies, this set consists of three different insects and surrounding plant life accessories. The bugs included in this collection are the Hercules beetle, the Blue Morpho butterfly, and the Chinese mantis. Together, they make up more than 1000 LEGO pieces, which is nothing to scoff at. A fun little detail is that this set includes a tailored playlist by sound design artist Sanaa Kelley that resembles the sounds made by the insects in real life. It’ll make for a beautiful decoration and nature lesson. The Minecraft Crafting Table Somehow consisting of more pieces than the Insect Collection set is the iconic Crafting Table set. As popularized by the classic video game Minecraft, the set portrays the different biomes and characters all within the popular crafting table. This set isn’t just incredibly complex; it’s colorful, unique, and a tribute to fans all in one. If you want to get your hands on it, the set is currently $89.99 on the LEGO website. Make sure to buy it before the stock runs out! LEGO Architecture: Himeji Castle The next set comes from LEGO’s Architecture series, which replicates famous buildings across the globe for collectors to build themselves. Made after the famous Himeji Castle in Japan, this set pays tribute to the real-life Japanese architecture from the 17th century. It includes cherry trees, cherry blossoms, and pieces to make up the three grounds of the architecture. Building this set will give you a challenge, a lesson in Japanese history, and possibly a deep desire to book a flight to Japan. Star Wars: R2-D2 It simply wouldn’t make sense to talk about LEGO sets without mentioning one from the iconic Star Wars franchise. Most fans will talk about iconic sets such as the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star, but their characters are just as iconic. One simply can’t talk about Star Wars without at least introducing the most popular droid in the galaxy, R2-D2. This set, containing 1050 pieces in total, recreates the lovable character as a LEGO figure and includes playable features that make him come to life. Vespa 125 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bloom with Bricks (@bloomwithbricks) For anyone who loves scooters, mopeds, and anything related to the 1960s, you will love this one. Inspired by the classic vehicle, the Vespa 125 set makes for the perfect pastime with an impressive 1107 pieces. The set includes a mini flower bouquet, a mini basket, and the necessary vehicle parts as LEGO pieces to build the perfect Vespa. BrickHeadz Figures: EVE & WALL-E This set is from a personal favorite film of mine that’s widely beloved. Based on Pixar’s 2008 hit movie WALL-E, these figures are different from typical characters as stylized figures with big eyes. For this set, both EVE and WALL-E are included, inseparable as usual. Baseplates are also included for fans to display their finished robot creations. LEGO Art series: Hokusai – The Great Wave Last but certainly not least, the famous Hokusai art piece as recreated by LEGOs. This set is inspired by the iconic “The Great Wave off Kanagawa” painting by Hokusai in the 19th century. To add a special touch, the pieces have a 3D visual effect when put together, bringing the LEGO painting to life. It even includes an exclusive tile with Hokusai’s signature to top off the finished creation. Best of all, it can be hung up on display to show off the LEGO painting. It’s truly doesn’t get cooler than that!

If there’s anything to take away from these beautiful sets, it’s that LEGO creations are oozing with creativity. Even if you’re not as experienced, it’s worth giving them a try, at least to see the finished creation alongside your room décor.

