4 Korean Skincare Items I’m Bringing Into 2025 With Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

“New year, new me” is a motto I bet everyone has said at some point. Whether it’s about spending less money on clothes or working out more, a new year inspires people to set goals and become a better version of themselves. However, going through with those goals is a lot easier said than done.

A few years ago, my New Year’s resolution was to improve and be consistent with my skincare routine. This goal of mine was much easier to keep than some of my other goals because of how much fun I had picking out new products and making sure they didn’t go to waste.

A big change I made that year in my skincare routine was adding more Korean products. I had seen people raving about these products online and how gentle they are on the skin while focusing on hydration. So, I wanted to get in on the trend.

After trying and using several Korean skincare products over the years, here are the top four I recommend! All of these can usually be found on Amazon or Olive Young.

Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Smith (@misspeytonsmith) The Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil is a favorite of mine for removing all of my makeup at the end of the day. Oil cleansers are great at breaking down stubborn makeup and helping dissolve excess oil on my face. They’re also gentle on my skin, so this product is perfect if there’s any sensitivity. After incorporating the oil into my routine, I’ve noticed a big difference in my skin. I don’t have as many breakouts and my face feels much cleaner after using it. Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Toner View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Lee 이슬 (@jessicaleeseul) Using a toner is something I didn’t know I needed to do. When using the Round Lab 1025 Dokdo Toner after washing my face, I’ve noticed that my skin feels much more hydrated. The product also creates a good base for the rest of my skincare routine. The toner is my favorite that I’ve used so far. It helps my skin stay hydrated throughout the day and also doesn’t feel heavy on my face. I usually put this product on a cotton round after I wash my face in the morning and get out of the shower at night. Torriden Dive In Serum View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Skin Beauty Shop (@the_skin_beauty_shop) If I were to get any serum, this is the one I’d buy. The Torriden Dive In Serum is one of my favorite skincare products of all time. I only need to use a few drops, but those few help my skin feel so hydrated. The serum has helped me with my dryness, uneven texture, and dark spots. I’ll usually use it at night because it’s on the heavier side. Even though it’s a bit thicker, I still love how it’s very gentle on the skin. Dr.G Red Blemish Clear Soothing Cream View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kizha Nicolee ♡ (@kizha.nicolee) This product is my go-to daily moisturizer. I have combination (or oily) skin so it’s perfect for me. The base of the cream is water so it feels very lightweight on my skin. Even though it’s on the lighter side, it still moisturizes my face not only when I put it on, but throughout the whole day. It doesn’t add more oil to my skin, either. The cream also comes with a mini spatula-type tool that’s used to get the product on your fingers so you don’t have to stick your whole hand in the jar. I love this added detail because it makes my whole skincare process more sanitary, which is super important when touching my face.

Not only do all four of these products help enhance my skincare routine for this new year, but they drive me to be more consistent with going through my routine overall!

