Never Skip Breakfast: How to Meal Prep for Busy Mornings

Sometimes, in a rush to get out the door for an early class, we just grab the closest snack or forget breakfast entirely. While a granola bar or piece of fruit makes for a quick brain boost, having a more substantial meal right after waking up will keep you powered all day.

The phrase “meal prep” can conjure up some strong mental images of nasty-looking Tupperware containers or hours spent in the kitchen sorting out sad, identical meals, but there are a bunch of delicious and exciting variations of typical breakfast meal prep you can enjoy daily! I find that by planning and preparing my morning meals ahead of time, I can make sure my food maintains the portability of a granola bar but offers so much more health-wise.

what you need

Thinking you have to perfectly portion ingredients into identical containers for the fridge contradicts the simplistic nature of meal prep. All you need to keep from being overwhelmed are some simple sealable containers and basic ingredients that work for multiple recipes. I personally own a couple of glass containers that I think are the perfect size for a small meal, and they also make heating up my food super simple.

You should start by finding a couple of hearty recipes you don’t mind eating several times a week. Your meals don’t have to be bland, either, since one of the best things about trying out breakfast meals is being able to experiment with flavors and ingredients over some of the same bases.

Recipes to Try

Miniature egg quiches

Perhaps the most reliable breakfast item of all time is eggs, and the versatility of these ingredients makes them great for delicious but simple meals you can grab and go.

Miniature egg quiches are easy and painless recipes to make on a weekend, and the fact that they’re so easily personalized is what I think makes them a great pick for breakfast meal prep. You can put pretty much any vegetable in a quiche, and if you want to get some extra protein in, chunks of ham or chicken also taste great. I personally prefer spinach quiches; using a shaped cupcake tray makes them extra cute!

oatmeal cups

Oatmeal cups have a ton of variations that make it hard to get tired of them. You can substitute pretty much anything into oatmeal cups, but popular options are fruits and nuts.

When I make oatmeal cups, I try to take inspiration from my favorite granolas. In fact, some of my favorite combinations have been pecans and cranberries, coconut and dark chocolate, and mixed berries.

If You Don’t Like Cooking

chia pudding

There are also plenty of breakfast meal prep ideas that don’t include any kind of heating source and can actually be made in one container to help minimize mess.

Chia pudding has been a staple of my mornings for years. While the texture takes some getting used to, this meal is packed with protein, and it’s a really easy breakfast item to meal prep.

There are a lot of variations to chia pudding, which makes it super individual and unique. In fact, you don’t even need to use chia seeds. Flaxseed pudding is a great source of fiber, and I think it has a slightly nuttier taste than chia seeds, which pairs well with syrup sweetener. I personally sprinkle granola on top of chia or flax pudding that I sweeten with local honey.

overnight oats

Most days, I don’t have the time or energy in the mornings to make my own oatmeal before going to classes, but overnight oats are a game-changer. Like chia pudding, overnight oats must spend some time in the fridge before being consumed, which makes them a great option if you don’t have time to make your breakfast before heading out the door.

One of my favorite ways to enjoy overnight oats is topped with granola, jam, and whatever fruits I have on hand. I also recently saw a recipe for carrot cake overnight oats that I can’t wait to try out.

It takes some experimenting to plan out a breakfast meal prep strategy, and often one of the most exciting aspects of having meals ready to go in the mornings is the ability to try out new recipes and switch out ones you might be getting tired of.

Committing the time to preparing your breakfast before the week starts may seem a little intimidating, but breakfast meal prep is a simple method to ensure that you eat filling, healthy meals every morning!

