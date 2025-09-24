My Opinions on the Workplace After Having 10 Jobs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After having 10 jobs in less than a decade, I’ve had my fair share of wild work experiences. I’ve worked a lot of different jobs, ranging from being a cashier to manager of a concession stand, to a banquet server, daycare associate, and most recently, an intern through FSU. From handling food orders to managing events, I’ve seen enough of the workforce to form strong opinions from my experience.

Job experience doesn’t only come after 30 years in the same office. I find that job hopping gives you a front row seat to the good, the bad, and the ridiculous. After having 10 jobs and seeing it all, I’ve learned quite a few things from my experience in the workforce.

Job Hopping Isn’t a Red Flag

Let’s just get this out of the way: if you’ve had multiple jobs in a short time, you’re not flaky — you’re smart. Every new job comes with new skills, new paychecks, and new connections.

I’ve left jobs because I was underpaid, overworked, or simply ready for something more challenging. Each time I’ve moved, my pay went up, and so did my confidence. Employers love to tell young workers that loyalty equals success, but loyalty doesn’t always pay the bills.

During my time as a cashier, I left after nine months, having been paid nearly the minimum wage and overworked at the age of 15. Once I told my manager that I was quitting, suddenly, I was a real person, and not an employee. They all took turns trying to convince me to stay, but never offered me a pay raise or to improve the work environment I was in.

Job hopping is sometimes the only way that workers can get substantial raises and promotions that move us up in life. Promotions are slow, raises are tiny, and cost-of-living doesn’t wait. If following the money and experience means switching jobs, then go ahead and switch. You’ll grow faster than if you were stuck at one job forever.

minimum wage should be national

Where you work in the country can completely change how much you earn. Where I’m from, in Pittsburgh, the minimum wage is $7.25. In Florida, it’s $14. How is that fair?

I think that minimum wage should be the same for the same work, even in different states, especially if it’s the same work, just in different states. Everyone deserves a baseline that matches the cost of living in the U.S. Groceries and rent aren’t always cheaper just because you’re in a small town, and gas doesn’t come with a discount code if you’re earning less.

A national minimum wage would not only level the playing field but also motivate businesses to value their employees. People shouldn’t have to juggle two or three jobs just to survive. Every single worker deserves a paycheck that covers basic needs, no matter what state they live in.

Social Security Tax Should Be Optional for Minors

If you’re a teenager working part-time at a fast-food restaurant or clothing store, chances are you’re not thinking about retirement; you’re probably thinking about saving for a car, paying for gas, or just having some spending money.

In my opinion, it makes no sense that a 16-year-old working 10 hours a week has to give up part of their already tiny paycheck for something they won’t see for decades. By the time they’re eligible, who even knows what Social Security will look like?

Optional Social Security tax for workers under 18 will give young workers more financial freedom and a chance to learn how to budget with a full paycheck. Teen jobs are about gaining independence, learning responsibility, and saving for immediate goals.

customers and coworkers make-or-break the job

The most universal truth I’ve discovered is that some people are crazy. Customers, coworkers, managers — it doesn’t matter where you work, you’ll always run into someone who makes your day a little stranger.

When I was the manager of a baseball concession stand, a woman once told me her ice cream was “too cold.” I didn’t even know how to respond. Instead of arguing, I just shrugged and stuck it in the microwave. She was happy, I was confused, and the rest of the staff never let me live it down.

That’s the kind of thing I’ve run into constantly. I’ve had customers yell at me for things completely out of my control, I’ve had coworkers quit mid-shift and never come back, and I’ve had bosses who treated me like a robot instead of a human being. No matter what the setting is, the people you meet and work with are what make or break the job.

But here’s a funny part: the people you meet also make the best stories. During every job interview I’ve ever had, I’ve mentioned one crazy story after another. It adds character and shows that I’m able to expect the unexpected. Navigating how to handle other people is just as much of a skill as learning the actual work.

Having No Retail Regrets

I don’t have all the answers, but I do have a lot of perspective on the job force. Job hopping can be strategic, minimum wage needs to be fair across the board, teenagers deserve a break from taxes, and people will always keep things interesting. The workforce is messy, complicated, and unpredictable, but that’s what also makes it worth experiencing — every job, no matter how short-lived, adds something to your story.

