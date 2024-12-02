Follow These 4 Tips When Applying To InternFSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

‘Tis the season of stalking Indeed ads, refreshing LinkedIn, and fine-tuning resumes. For many college students, landing an internship can offer invaluable career experience. You’ll have networking opportunities to get your foot in the door at your dream company, all while earning some college credit!

Last summer, InternFSU proved to be the perfect opportunity for me to gain professional experience. I navigated my career interests (and sported some cute “big girl job” outfits), all from the comfort of FSU’s campus. If you’re interested in pursuing an InternFSU position or curious about the program, here are my tips and tricks to put your best foot forward as a potential applicant.

Be Open to Different Positions My InternFSU journey began this past summer when I searched for intern positions for the upcoming fall semester. As a Media and Communication Studies student, I applied to virtually all positions with marketing and communications responsibilities. FSU communication departments prepare to be sick of me! I maximized my chances of landing an internship by being open-minded about where I could contribute my skills. InternFSU funds 100 on-campus paid experiential learning opportunities for undergraduate students, giving students in most majors and fields several chances to gain professional experience. It’s okay to have a position that you have your heart set on, but know that you can make an impact wherever you may end up. Stop by the Career Center for a Resume Review View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Career Center (@fsucareercenter) Close your Google tab for resume templates, exit out of Thesaurus.com, and drop by the Career Center for their resume review services, which are offered in person and via Zoom. Meeting with a career advisor gave me personalized advice on areas where I could strengthen my resume and present myself as the best internship applicant. Here is some free advice (and a hard reality I had to face): it’s time to shorten your high school section and bulk up those college involvements. After leaving the Career Center with a polished resume, I felt confident knowing that I maximized the resources available to me in curating my applications. Just Write the Cover Letter I’m the culprit of closing out of a job or internship posting when I see that a cover letter is required. I’m already telling you I want the job by submitting my application, so why do I need to write an essay about it? Applying for InternFSU positions taught me not to be withheld from a potential opportunity by its cover letter requirement. Consider the cover letter where you can tell a potential employer a story not conveyed by your resume: why are you drawn to this career field? What unique experiences do you have that help you stand apart from other applicants? This may sound hypocritical from someone who (evidently) loves to write, but at some point, you’ve got to sit down, crack open the Celsius, and draft a cover letter that paints a vibrant picture of you as an applicant. Once you have your first draft written, you may be able to adapt it for other positions or opportunities with some minor tweaks. A win is a win! Update Your LinkedIn I know it may feel strange to begin building your LinkedIn network (and getting that “Let’s Connect!” message from a middle school crush or distant high school acquaintance). When applying for an internship, it’s the perfect time to curate your LinkedIn and post all those accomplishments to your network! Stop clicking the “not now” button about sharing updates to your profile! For all the advocates that resumes should be longer than one page or wordy writers (myself included), LinkedIn offers you the perfect opportunity to expand upon your work experience or involvements and develop your personal brand as a potential employee (shoutout, PUR 3000). Also, by connecting with your classmates or FSU alumni, you may begin conversations that could connect you with a potential mentor or employer. I’m not saying just to add the site advisor for your desired InternFSU position, but you may be able to get some advice from previous applicants or interns who could put you in contact with the right people.

My experience as a Marketing and Communications Intern through InternFSU has been a formative stepping-stone in my career journey. I’ve practiced and developed my corporate communications and branding skills in a real-world business environment while also gaining exposure to higher education administration and contributing to FSU in a unique, personalized way.

While applications for spring internships recently closed, the fall 2025 application season opens June 1. So, prepare your resumes and cover letters, and follow these tips to get you one step closer to your first day on the job!

