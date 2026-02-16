My New Year’s Resolutions That Actually Stuck

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you know the all-too-familiar routine of crafting a list of the most ambitious goals the moment Jan. 1 arrives. However, by February, many of those resolutions, hopes, and dreams have slowly faded and died within just a few short weeks, leaving behind a sense of disappointment.

Along with (hopefully) giving yourself grace, you may also find yourself craving a fresh start. This year, I decided to make February a month of comeback rather than crashing and burning. By rewriting my goals to better align with what I can realistically sustain, I’ve found that a few actually stuck.

Walking, hiking, and getting outside

The first goal I’ve been sticking to is simply getting outside more. Whether that looks like going on hikes with friends on the weekend, or taking a short 15-minute break in my school day to do a couple laps around campus, getting outside at some point throughout my day helped me feel more grounded and refreshed throughout the week. It also contributes to my long-term fitness goals and makes me feel a lot healthier physically and mentally.

Getting into the routine of putting on a cute walking outfit and crafting the perfect playlist has made the mundane task of walking or running a lot more enjoyable and encourages me to get up and move on days when my motivation is running on empty.

Including friends has also played a huge role in making fitness a lot more fun, and finding beautiful trails near campus has been a great way to explore Tallahassee. A few favorite hikes that my friends and I have ventured on this past month have been Lafayette Heritage Park, Providence Canyon, and the Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park trails.

Less Distractions

Going into the new year, I knew I needed to be honest with myself and confront my crippling phone addiction. It was time for a major academic comeback and, honestly, a mental reset.

I had tried nearly every screen-time app and strategy to cut back, but my dependence had become so strong that deleting social media from my phone completely felt like the only real option.

It may sound extreme, but learning to live a more offline life has been genuinely life-changing. In the moments when I truly need social media, I can always access it from my laptop or briefly re-download it on my phone and delete it again shortly after.

Not having social media just a tap away has truly helped my brain break free from the constant dopamine cycle and endless noise. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my work ethic, productivity, and even just how present I feel in life’s everyday moments.

It was definitely a difficult adjustment at first, but now real sources of joy and dopamine, like going on walks or checking tasks off my to-do list, feel far more rewarding, and I honestly feel like I’m living a much less cluttered and distracted life.

Picking up an old hobby

Growing up, I’ve always loved hobbies like playing an instrument or reading books, but in recent years, as I’ve gotten busier and caught up in the craziness of college life and schoolwork, a lot of old hobbies have fallen to the bottom of my priorities list.

Along with slowing down and spending less time on my phone, I’ve realized I have a lot more time in my day than I realized. Even just 10 minutes of picking up my guitar and practicing a song I’ve been listening to recently, or reading a few short pages, has begun to rekindle my love for music and literature.

I’ve noticed that when life feels especially busy or overwhelming, the most effective approach for me has been to slow down, work with myself, and find ways to make things easier rather than piling on pressure or setting unrealistic standards.

This year, I’ve learned that long-term success and reaching those ambitious goals don’t happen through perfection, but instead through manageable and practical steps. It all starts one step at a time, learning what truly works best for you and your lifestyle.

