Festival season is almost upon us. There still may be a few more months in the way, so if you plan on attending a music festival (or a few) this summer, it’s time to prepare. You might know the drill: buying tickets (the most stressful part), planning travel arrangements, educating yourself about safety measures (don’t forget this one!), and listening to all your setlist playlists…got to be prepared, right?

All those things can be done now before summer begins. But first, let’s back up a bit…where are you going? Which artists are you traveling around the country to see live, queuing hours for (if that’s your style), and saving up to enjoy an hour or so for?

You might have noticed that major music festivals around the country have recently been releasing their lineups for 2025. It can be overwhelming trying to catch up with all the announcements at once, especially if your favorite artist is playing multiple shows. There are multiple factors to consider: locations, prices, etc. So, I’m going to break down some of the biggest news from a few upcoming American music festivals, with a little bonus at the end!

Lollapalooza (Chicago, Illinois)

There are plenty of non-headliners to look out for, including Cage the Elephant, Wallows, Bladee, Doechii, Clairo, MARINA, and Dominic Fike. Some other favorites you shouldn’t miss out on are Magdalena Bay, JPEGMAFIA, La Femme, and Benches.

I got my annual text this morning from Lollapalooza after going two summers ago, and, though I don’t plan on going this year, it seems like now is the time to get your tickets for this highly anticipated festival. This year’s lineup is just as diverse in its artists and genres as Lollapalooza’s usual lineups, making it a perfect opportunity for any music enjoyer. Fans of hip-hop, pop, and even alternative genres will find something for themselves. Also, Rebecca Black is performing? What a throwback! I must admit it was a missed opportunity to not have her set on Friday.

The Governors Ball (New York City, New York)

Some major non-headliners performing at the Governor’s Ball include The Backseat Lovers and Conan Gray. Be sure to look out for Car Seat Headrest as well as the Japanese House when enjoying one of New York’s most iconic festivals!

Shoutout to all my indie/alternative fans; the Governor’s Ball is calling your name! Set in none other than New York City, you can count on this festival to be memorable. Hip-hop, R&B, and pop artists are on the list as well, so you can count on seeing musicians from several of your playlists.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, Tennessee)

Some of the most exciting artists performing at Bonnaroo include beabadoobee, GloRilla, and Modest Mouse. This festival has a diverse range that is sure to get the audience excited, no matter who their favorites are. Be sure to stick around for other artists such as Cults, Destroy Boys, and flipturn.

This festival is entirely unique because it has the most variety yet! The lineup is huge. Spanning over four days, this festival in Tennessee released its lineup slightly earlier than the others, but it seems like attendees are still in for many surprises. Each day includes so many genres of music and talented performers, you might just have to stick around for a few days.

BONUS: Glastonbury (Pilton, England)

Major non-headliner artists to look out for at Glastonbury include Faye Webster, PinkPantheress, Father John Misty, Weezer, and St. Vincent. As if those aren’t amazing enough, you’ll be able to see Inhaler, Japanese Breakfast, and Lucy Dacus performing in Pilton as well!

This festival is unique because it may just be the most iconic music festival of all time, and it serves as a trip abroad!

It felt downright wrong to write an article about summer music festivals without including Glastonbury. Though it’s across the pond, thousands of fans notably sell out this festival each year. It’s known for having huge headliners and crowds, and the best part is, there are still more acts to be announced! I promise, one day, I will be there. (Also, I saw Inhaler over spring break, and I needed a place to recommend them to others. I highly recommend seeing them live.)

So, there you have it. If you weren’t originally planning on attending a music festival this summer, maybe you’ve spotted some of your favorite artists on some of these lineups and changed your mind!

To recap, these are some of the non-headliners and “smaller” acts that may not jump out in fans’ eyes right away. I get it; looking at a festival’s lineup, with all the text and bright colors, is not an easy task. Hopefully, this made it easier to find some of your favorite artists’ destinations this summer or even pique your interest in seeing someone new! Happy festival going!

