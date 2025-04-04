My 5 Favorite Ways to Embrace a Day Off Alone

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Sometimes, it can feel boring or lame to spend the day alone. When everyone has plans for the weekend and you don’t, sitting at home seems like the worst option. However, I’m here to tell you that having a free day alone is a blessing in disguise. Here are a few ways I’m enjoying my own company on a completely free schedule.

Sleeping In Don’t set an alarm. Go to sleep and wake up as late as you want. I sometimes feel guilty for sleeping too long, but on a day with few responsibilities, it’s important to take advantage of the limited time you have to rest. Listening to my body when it tells me to wake up is my favorite way to start a restful and productive free day. Eating Your Favorite Meal View this post on Instagram A post shared by eka <3 (@ilnovember) There’s truly nothing quite like a comfort meal. Whether it be Chipotle, an açai bowl, or something home-cooked, treat yourself! I love to make little tasks an event for the day. If you love cooking, head to the grocery store and pick up supplies. Then, put on your favorite playlist and start cooking! If you’re picking something up, I personally like to eat at home with my current TV show on in the background. Better yet, if you want to go to a restaurant, head there alone. In my experience, it can be peaceful to eat out by myself. Try to put your headphones in and listen to a podcast or music, and bring a journal to write down any thoughts or observations you want to record. Enjoying the Outdoors A free day is the perfect time to get some much-needed vitamin D. Between work and school, we can sometimes forget how good it feels to take a deep breath outside and enjoy nature. With the nice weather in Tallahassee, what better way to spend your day off? Cleaning Up Your Space View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amen Evans (@menace3k) Don’t be afraid! When I hear or see the word “cleaning,” I tend to run as fast as I can in the other direction. However, cleaning doesn’t always have to be an extreme task. On my days off, I like to pick one area of my room that could use some TLC and organize my space a bit. I usually clean out a desk drawer, do some dishes, or do a load of laundry. Believe it or not, this can still be fun. I suggest curating a fun spring playlist that matches the mood you’re in to keep you entertained as you clean. You could also listen to your favorite podcast or start an audiobook, listening as you go into autopilot. While cleaning can be boring sometimes, I always feel better once I’m done. Self-Care Night Now, it’s time to end the day on a good note. I love to take an everything shower and maybe do a sheet mask. You can get ready for bed in any way that relaxes you. Spending more time on my hair or skincare routine always makes me feel more ready for the day the next morning. You could end the night with a comfort movie, a good book, or some final journaling and meditation.

When our lives are constantly moving, it’s important to rest and remember that we are more than our jobs or schoolwork. Taking care of yourself and spending time alone is a responsibility in and of itself and something we should all be mindful of.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!