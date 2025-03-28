My 4 Favorite Celebrity Makeup Artists and Their Favorite Makeup Tips

I love celebrities, and I love red carpets. Seeing beautiful person after beautiful person adorned in jewels, towering hair, a perfectly tailored outfit, and flawless makeup inspires me. As much as I love to look at these outfits, the most interesting part is actually how these looks are created and the artistry behind them.
Celebrity makeup artists help craft images and convey ideas that their clients are interested in projecting. With the uptick in method dressing, their job cannot be more emphasized. Following these makeup artists, I’ve gotten a glimpse into their world and learned more about the techniques they use for perfect makeup looks.
Here are my favorite makeup artists and some things I’ve learned following them:
- Rachel Goodwin
-
Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin first fell in love with makeup, watching her mother get ready for the disco. Despite a challenging childhood, Goodwin found makeup to be an escape and explored the goth and punk subcultures.
Goodwin has worked in the industry for over 30 years and has recently worked with Leslie Gibb, Cara Delevingne, Jessica Chastain, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and her most frequent client, Emma Stone. Goodwin has worked on Stone’s makeup throughout her career, and their collaborations are filled with color and fun.
Goodwin’s favorite brand of late seems to be Ilia, with their fun stick products. In particular, she raves about their stick concealer, which is so versatile. Goodwin’s style consists of bold, bright colors while incorporating the edge of punk and goth subcultures.
My favorite makeup tip of hers is to find new ways to use products — don’t let their purpose end at what their label says. Play with textures around the face, and don’t do what’s conventional. Try a lip liner on the cheeks, try an eyebrow pencil as a lip liner, or try blush on the lids!
- Melissa Hernandez
-
Melissa Hernandez didn’t think she was going to be a makeup artist, let alone the makeup artist for some of Gen Z’s biggest stars. Nursing a lifelong love for makeup, Hernandez’s parents convinced her to go to school for journalism, something much more practical. It wasn’t until working at the MAC counter that a celebrity unexpectedly needed her help.
Hailee Steinfeld was so impressed with her skills that she hired her to do her makeup on a worldwide press tour. Hernandez dropped out of school, and the rest is history. Her notable clients include Olivia Rodrigo, Mikey Madison, Lili Reinhart, Ella Hunt, and Sydney Sweeney, who exclusively works with Hernandez.
Hernandez’s favorite brand is Bobbi Brown, with whom she also partners. Her makeup style can be described as the perfect balance between trendy and classic. Being the makeup artist behind all our favorite cool girls, it’s no surprise her makeup inspirations are Marilyn Monroe and Selena Quintanilla.
Hernandez’s makeup tip is to look to the past for makeup inspiration. Makeup looks from the past have timeless elements that translate well to the modern day. She also says that for a perfect base, use your fingers to warm up the product on the back of your hand for a flawless finish.
- Nikki Wolff
-
Makeup artist Nikki Wolff worked for years before starting her now-viral Instagram account. Wolff has cultivated a large social media following and works with some of the biggest names in the industry. She now has a masterclass on her techniques, which amasses students from around the world. Some of her notable clients include Sabrina Carpenter, Simone Ashley, Naomi Campbell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Yara Shahidi.
One of Wolff’s favorite brands is Armani, especially for base. Her signature style is dewy skin, natural and fluffy brows, and feature eyes. Her makeup tip for a flawless base is to use a fluffy brush for foundation. Using a sponge can be too time-consuming, but brushes are quicker, and a light, fluffy brush will give you an airbrushed finish.
- Nina park
-
Nina Park is the first makeup artist I followed, and I’ve been just as obsessed with her work as the first time I saw it. Park has created some of my favorite makeup looks and has perfected the natural makeup for the red carpet.
Park dropped out of art school to pursue a career in makeup, and this artistic hand shows through in each look. Park’s notable clients include Zoë Kravitz, Saoirse Ronan, Charli xcx, Carey Mulligan, and Lily-Rose Depp. She notably did Depp’s makeup throughout her Nosferatu press tour.
Park seems to work with Chanel’s makeup frequently, as it’s behind many of her most iconic looks. Park’s makeup style is all about her desire to enhance features and draw inspiration from the natural shapes of the face. She gives her clients a very natural and glowy look with glam that highlights their natural beauty.
Nina Park’s makeup tip is that skin prep is very important. Park’s dewy looks exude through the foundation. Instead of using a dewy foundation, she uses a matte foundation with a lot of skin prep beforehand. She also highlights before putting on a light layer of foundation.
When I love a red-carpet look, my first instinct is to look at who they tag. Seeing the creatives of these looks is even more fun than just admiring the celebs.
These makeup artists have all spent years cultivating their skills, creating some of the most gorgeous makeup looks on the red carpet. So, be sure to check out all of them, and if you love a celebrity’s makeup, check who’s tagged and be sure to follow!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!