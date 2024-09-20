3 Goth Subcultures You Need To Know To Perfect the Gothic Look

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

When you think of “goth,” you might immediately envision all-black clothing, dark hair, and dramatic makeup. Goth culture is all about embracing and celebrating a unique and unconventional clothing style. It allows for a distinctive expression through makeup, jewelry, clothing, and, of course, music.

The Victorian and Romantic periods are major influences on what we recognize as goth fashion. While goth is a music-based culture, fashion is a prominent part of what makes the culture so distinct.

Whether you’re into goth fashion or simply curious about fashion subcultures, exploring different styles can be a thrilling experience. Here’s a breakdown of three goth subcultures and how to match their iconic styles:

Trad Goth

Traditional goth, also known as “trad goth,” began in the 1980s in the United Kingdom. Trad goth stresses the importance of exploring the world through a different lens and expressing yourself. It was influenced by the post-punk era of music. Songs usually feature spooky and atmospheric sounds with melancholy themes. Notable bands in the genre are Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cure, and Joy Division.

Create the trad goth look:

Leather or faux leather jackets, skirts, or pants

Fishnets under dresses and skirts

Dresses that have mesh and lace

Mesh gloves and velvet lace

Platform boots or heels

Accessories: chokers, chains, belts, and large earrings

Color palette: black, deep purple, and burgundy

Makeup: Eyeliner, long lashes, smokey eyeshadow, and black lipstick

Hair: Black hair with everything piled to the top of the head and pinned. Bat’s nest is encouraged!

Pastel goth

While goth clothing usually sports black, pastel goth flaunts a variety of light colors paired with dark colors. Emerging in the late 2000s, pastel goth blends elements of traditional goth with kawaii. Pastel goth emphasizes the same ideals of traditional goth with the addition of an alternative twist to the style. The rise of Instagram and Tumblr in the early 2010s gave pastel goth a spotlight to shine.

Create the pastel goth look:

Dresses and skirts with ruffles or lace

Tops with lace and dark designs

Platform boots or heels

Accessories: Chokers, spikes, and chains paired with bows, ribbons, and clips

Color palette: Pastel pink, blue, purple, and green

Makeup: Eyeliner, glitter eyeshadow, black lipstick, and face jewels

Hair: Purple, pink, or blue hair styled in pigtails or space buns

Cyber Goth

Beginning in the late 1980s, Cyber goth combined styles from traditional goth, industrial, and cyberpunk. Cyber goth values authenticity through clothing, music, and lifestyle. Techno, disco, industrial, and underground electronic music are prominent parts of cyber goth culture.

Create the cyber goth look:

Fishnet stockings and sleeves

Latex and rubber clothing

Goggles and gas mask

Colorful stockings with rips

Platform boots with spikes

Accessories: Layered jewelry, piercings, waist beads, and rubber belts

Color palette: Neon green, blue, red, and pink

Makeup: Neon-colored eyeshadow, eyeliner, face jewels, and bright-colored lipstick

Hair: Neon-colored hair with synthetic extensions

where to look for goth clothing

There are many online clothing stores dedicated to selling gothic and alternative fashion! Some of these stores are Dare Fashion, Killstar, and Disturbia. Thrifting is also a fantastic way to discover unique gothic treasures in person. Scouring through thrift stores often reveals hidden gems at affordable prices. You can also transform your existing wardrobe with edgy accessories to craft a gothic look.

Don’t be afraid to layer up and have fun! Trad goth embraces layers of accessories with clothing. Most importantly, don’t forget to add your own twist. Goth is beyond a fashion style; it’s a form of individual expression to showcase your personality. Mixing fashion pieces from different types of goth cultures is also another way you can personalize your own goth.

