My 2026 Ins and Outs

Every new year is a time to reflect on life and change for the better. There are tons of methods people use to improve their lives, like resolutions, vision boards, punch cards, or the ever-mysterious buttons on TikTok. This year, I’ve chosen to use an ins-and-outs list to visualize my goals and focus my intentions. If you need ideas for transforming your 2026, keep reading!

in:

Doing Your own nails

I naturally have strong, healthy nails, but they’re destroyed every time I get them done. It doesn’t matter if I get acrylics or regular gel; my nails are always weaker than they were before. This year, in an effort to preserve my nails, I want to get better at painting them at home. Not only does it save my nails, but it also saves me money! Investing in some versatile nail polishes and a couple of simple tools will level up your nail game without breaking the bank (or your natural nails).

bowling

During class registration, I begrudgingly enrolled in a bowling class for one credit to fulfill a scholarship requirement. Now, I’m begging all my friends to go bowling with me. It’s the perfect activity; plenty of downtime to chat, an indoor setting to combat the brutal Tallahassee winter, and it’s accessible to all skill levels. Unfortunately, I’m not a bowling expert yet, so my friends and I get a good laugh at my abysmal scores. I truly believe everyone should pick up bowling as a hobby this new year; you won’t regret it!

patterns and prints

Patterns ebb and flow, like all fashion trends; they never completely go out of style. There are classic staples, like polka dots, gingham, and pinstripes, and there are also bolder prints, like cheetah, leopard, and zebra, that match with anything. You could also mix and match different prints for a more maximalist vibe. Patterns and prints are a great way to add interest to an otherwise plain outfit and will always be there for whatever outfit your heart desires.

out:

fsu parking

FSU’s parking has always been a nightmare, and the problem is only growing. My usually empty St. Augustine Garage is now packed 24/7. With new apartments popping up around College Town and FSU becoming an increasingly competitive school, parking can seem hopeless. Luckily, there are some tips and tricks you can use to get a good spot!

neutral colors

Neutrals are great go-to colors when in doubt; however, brighter colors are just so much more fun! It gets sad only seeing shades of white, black, and beige everywhere. Colorful outfits, accessories, and decor can bring so much more joy into your life. Styling color can be intimidating, but monochromatic looks, complementary colors, and Pinterest color schemes will become your best friend. Find what works for you and embrace it!

high screen time

Technology can be great, but if you’re anything like me, you’re tired of how all-consuming it’s becoming. It takes serious effort to fully unplug and reconnect with the world around you. Everything relies on technology to some degree; there are days when I spend more time on my laptop than away from it. While there isn’t much I can do about online schoolwork, I can try to take time to enjoy the people and the world around me!

No matter what method you use, setting clear intentions for the year will only benefit you in the long run. Hopefully, my ins-and-outs have provided some inspiration for your own 2026 goals!

