A Beginner’s Guide To At-Home Nail Application

I’m a chronic nail-biter, so having artificial nails on top of my natural ones has always been a go-to workaround of mine. Over the years, I’ve become incredibly loyal to my hometown nail technician (shoutout EK Nails in Sarasota, Florida), and so even setting foot in another nail salon felt like a betrayal on par with the Red Wedding in Game of Thrones — well, maybe not that serious, but you get my point.

Despite this, I overcame my fear during my freshman year of college and tried out a few nail salons in Tallahassee. Whether or not this sudden change of heart was caused by my end-of-summer set growing out to a hazardous length rather than any personal growth on my part is up for debate. I was sorely disappointed with the results and resigned myself to nubby nails for the next two years.

Last summer, I grew tired of my unpolished nails and began experimenting with various at-home manicure methods. What started as a benign curiosity turned into a creative outlet and enthusiastic hobby! I’m by no means a licensed nail tech or anything of the sort, but I’ve learned some tips and tricks that’ve really helped with both my nail application and retention.

Nail Prep

Specifically, I spend the bulk of my nail day on cuticle prep! When applying fake nails, you want the natural nail to be clean of any oils or excess skin so that the nail glue has the most even surface possible to stick onto.

I’ll say this until the cows come home: nail prep is the most important step! If your nails, both natural and artificial, aren’t properly etched, filed, and dehydrated, they’re liable to pop off within a few days of initial application.

I like using a cuticle dissolver to help remove dead skin from my nails. I’ll apply it, massage it into the skin, rinse it off, and use a cuticle pusher and nippers to clean up my nail. With a dissolver, I’m able to not rely as heavily on cuticle nippers to clear the surface of my nail, as I’m especially prone to cutting myself by accident.

As of now, my favorite is the Sally Hansen Instant Cuticle Remover. For less than $10, one bottle has lasted me five months! Using this dissolver has helped me save a considerable amount of time when doing my nails.

Nail Glue

The nail glue you use is essential, whether you’re applying press-ons, Gel-X tips, or acrylics; the dinky little bottles that are often included in nail sets don’t tend to cut it. They’ll keep your nails on for a couple of days, maybe a week at most, but even then, that would be the exception and not the rule.

Now, I’m not saying you should go out and buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of nail glue, but maybe shell out a little extra on some glue that’ll keep your nails on for weeks at a time.

For press-ons, I’m a big fan of the Beauty Secrets Drip & Clog Proof Nail Glue. This stuff is basically cement. I like to squeeze a small bead of glue onto the base of the artificial nail and the center of the natural nail. Then, I apply the nail at a 45-degree angle and slide it onto the natural nail. I then press the fake nail onto the real one for at least 30 seconds, making sure no air bubbles are trapped in the glue.

If you’re prone to messes like I am, I’d recommend NYK1’s NailBond Super Strong Nail Glue. It’s not quite as strong as the Beauty Secrets glue, but it gets the job done.

Top Coat

I learned this from TikTok years ago, and I haven’t forgotten about it since. If you’re wearing press-on nails, apply a layer of your favorite top coat once you’ve put them all on! No need for a specific one — I think they’re all relatively interchangeable. Top coat gives your nails a beautiful sheen and helps to keep the “polish” from chipping.

Top coat is one of those little steps that never sticks out to me, but is so important. I’ve noticed a considerable improvement in the longevity and retention of my nails since adding this step into my routine.

For some fun effects, you can also use matte or glitter top coats with your press-ons or tips!

Press-Ons and Artificial Tips

Even though I’m a firm believer that nail prep is more important than the extensions or tips themselves, a good-quality set of press-ons is nothing to sneeze at. In fact, the sturdier, the better for retention. For press-ons, a good rule is that you should be able to place a fake nail between two fingers, press lightly on each end (the tip and the nail bed), and have it withstand the small amount of pressure. I’ll always recommend BTArtbox Nails Press-Ons. If you clean them properly, they can even be reusable!

Even though Aprés Nail created the Gel-X Nail Extensions, you don’t have to buy their products to get in on the trend (although their line is wonderful).

Nail tips from “designer” brands like these can be expensive. That’s why I love brands like Beetles for my nail tips! They aren’t flimsy, are a good price, and fit my nail beds without excessive filing or shaping!

With these tips, just follow the steps above, put them on, apply your favorite polishes, and you’re good to go! Remember: great nails don’t have to cost a fortune.

