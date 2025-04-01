This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Let’s talk about caffeine. There are so many different drinks to choose from! Whether you’re a ride-or-die coffee lover, a devoted matcha drinker, or someone who’s in between (or doesn’t like either), we all have that one go-to beverage that helps us sustain our energy through the day.

Have you ever wondered which one is actually best for you? Coffee offers a bold flavor and a strong caffeine kick, while matcha provides a smoother, more sustained energy boost with added antioxidants. Both drinks have their own benefits and drawbacks, so let’s dive in and find out which might suit you better!

Caffeine

Coffee is like that friend who hypes you up in seconds. Quick, strong, and ready to go 24/7. One cup packs around 95 mg of caffeine, meaning instant energy and possible jitters. Matcha, on the other hand, is a chill and responsible friend. It has about 60 to 70 mg of caffeine, but thanks to L-theanine, it releases slowly, giving you a smooth and calm focus with zero crashes. So, if you need a wake-up slap, coffee’s the one for you. If you prefer a steady energy boost, matcha is your girl.

With that said, if you’re like me, coffee might not always love you back. I used to drink my iced oat caramel latte as if my entire existence depended on it, but 10 minutes later, my heart was racing, my hands were shaky, and I was stuck with an anxious pit in my stomach. The moment I gave matcha a proper chance, I realized how much smoother my energy felt. No crashes, no mid-day spirals. Just pure, sustained focus.

If you’ve ever wondered whether matcha could be your new go-to, trust me, it’s worth a try. Once you get past the initial grassy taste of matcha, you might just find yourself fully converted. No more side-eyeing the person in front of you for confidently ordering a venti matcha latte but instead joining them in their obsession.

Also, did you know that matcha has been used in Japanese tea ceremonies since the 12th century? Monks drank it to enhance meditation thanks to its calming yet energizing effects.

Wellness

Both drinks are packed with health perks, but matcha is pretty good for you. It’s loaded with catechins (antioxidants that fight inflammation) and chlorophyll. Coffee, on the other hand, comes through with polyphenols, which may help prevent diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Plus, coffee can give your metabolism a little extra love. So, do you want an all-around health glow-up (matcha) or a metabolism boost (coffee)? So many choices.

Anxiety and Sleep

If caffeine sometimes makes you feel like a squirrel on espresso, coffee might not be the one for you. It can spike cortisol (the stress hormone), making you feel extra jittery. Matcha’s L-theanine keeps things mellow, so you get energy without anxiety. Also, if you’re trying to fix your sleep schedule (or at least pretend to), coffee lingers in your system longer, meaning late-night lattes equal staring at your dorm ceiling at 4 a.m.

Taste

Coffee is for the girlies who love a rich, deep flavor (hello, espresso lovers). It’s also super customizable: lattes, cold brew, mochas, all the good stuff. Matcha, on the other hand, has more of an earthy taste. Some love it instantly; others take time to warm up to the grassy notes. But matcha lattes? Chef’s kiss. You can customize it with any flavoring and milk you want to elevate and hide the grassy taste!

So, What’s Your Takeaway?

Coffee is for you if you need a fast power-up, love strong flavors, and don’t mind a little caffeine chaos. Matcha is great if you want smooth, sustained energy, fewer jitters, and some extra wellness perks.

Either way, both have their own health benefits, so it all comes down to your personal preference and what fits your vibe best!

