How to Make Your Favorite Fall Drinks at Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sept. 22 marks the first official day of fall, and even though the weather hasn’t matched the season yet, there are still plenty of ways to romanticize fall. For many of us, that means enjoying a delicious fall-themed drink. My Starbucks pumpkin cream chai addiction began around this time last year. Since it’s too early to enjoy nice fall weather, my favorite way to feel like it’s fall is with fall drinks at home!

Even though it’s fun to treat yourself to a festive drink every once in a while, this year I wanted to integrate it into my daily routine without spending $7 every day. Those few dollars can add up quickly, especially when we’re worried about groceries, rent, and other expenses.

With that being said, I took it upon myself to find homemade recipes online and to try making my beloved pumpkin chai at home.

The fun of making your coffee or tea at home is that you’re not only saving money, but you also get to customize the drink however you want. I’ve been making them on my own for a couple of weeks now, so I figured I’d share some other fall recipes we can make at home on a college student budget. Your favorite fall drink might be easier to make yourself than you think!

**Important note: you will need access to a coffee/espresso machine, or espresso powder, to make the lattes on this list.**

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients:

Two tbsp pumpkin puree

One-half tsp pumpkin pie spice

One tbsp brown sugar

Splash of vanilla extract

Double espresso

Three-fourths cup of milk

If you’d like it iced: Ice Cold foam Cinnamon (optional)



Instructions:

Add pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar, and vanilla extract to your cup Add double espresso to the same cup and stir everything together Add milk and stir If you’d like it iced: Add ice, pour cold foam on top, and add a sprinkle of cinnamon on top

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Ingredients:

Ice

Three-fourths cup of milk

Three-fourths cup of chai latte concentrate

Pumpkin cold foam Three tbsp heavy cream Two tbsp milk Two tbsp pumpkin sauce or puree



Instructions:

Add ice to your cup Add milk and chai latte concentrate, and stir together In a separate cup, mix heavy cream, milk, and pumpkin sauce or puree Pour the pumpkin cold foam on top of the chai latte

Banana Bread Latte

Ingredients:

Double espresso

One-half tbsp of brown sugar

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Pump of banana cream syrup (as desired)

Milk (as desired)

If you’d like it iced: Ice Cold foam



Instructions:

In a cup, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, and banana cream syrup Add double espresso and stir together Add milk and stir together If you’d like it iced: Add ice to your cup, pour cold foam on top, and sprinkle cinnamon on top (optional)

Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha

Ingredients:

Ice

Matcha (make as you like it)

Milk (as desired)

Pumpkin cold foam Three tbsp of heavy cream Two tbsp of milk Two tbsp of pumpkin sauce or puree



Instructions:

Add ice to your cup Pour matcha and milk over ice and stir In a separate cup, stir together heavy cream, milk, and pumpkin sauce or puree Pour pumpkin cold foam over matcha

Iced Banana Bread Chai

Ingredients:

Ice

Three-fourths cup of milk

Three-fourths cup of chai latte concentrate

Pump of banana cream syrup (as desired)

Instructions:

Add ice to your cup Add milk and chai latte concentrate, and stir together Add banana cream syrup to the latte and stir

Final Tips

From my own experience, I’ve tried some chai latte concentrates and cold foams that I enjoy, like the Tazo Classic Chai Latte Concentrate and an International Delight Cold Foam Coffee Creamer, both available at Publix or Walmart. Several flavors are available, so you can tailor your drink to your preference.

Having some of these staple ingredients at home can make it easier for you to recreate these recipes whenever you want, without having to spend at least $7 daily. I know it also helps me stick to a budget, where I’m not splurging on these drinks all the time but can still manage to dedicate some time and money when it’s worth it.

What I like most about making my own coffee and tea at home is that I can adjust things like sweetness and the amount of milk and even try new measurements to perfect the recipe to my liking. The iced pumpkin cream chai is without a doubt my favorite, but I’ll definitely be trying the banana bread latte next!

We don’t have to wait around for the leaves to turn and the wind to pick up before we can start to celebrate the fall season. A simple homemade festive drink can be a small way to make a regular day more fun. So, turn on your fall playlists, take out your fall mugs, take a break from the coffee shops, and try out one of these fall drink recipes!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!