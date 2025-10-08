Seasonal Fall Drinks: My Tried and Tested Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the weather cools down and pumpkin decorations start popping up everywhere, you know it’s officially the season of fall drinks. Honestly, this is one of my favorite times of year because coffee shops bring out their best seasonal creations.

Whether you’re a die-hard pumpkin spice fan or just looking for something new to sip on, fall menus always have a little something for everyone. I’ve been taste-testing a few drinks from different spots lately (yes, for research purposes, of course) and I’m here to share which ones are worth ordering.

Pumpkin Blondie from 7 Brew

Okay, I’ll admit it — I want to start with this one because I work at 7 Brew. But I promise I’m not being biased when I say the Pumpkin Blondie is so good. It’s a mix of caramel, vanilla, and pumpkin that just works together perfectly. If you want to make it extra cozy, I’d recommend adding pumpkin or caramel drizzle, cold foam, and cinnamon sprinkles. I must say it’s definitely on the sweeter side, but you can always tone it down if you prefer less sugar. Either way, it’s a must-try if you’re all about pumpkin season.

Pumpkin Cream Chai from Starbucks

I’m not usually a chai person, but this one completely surprised me. The Pumpkin Cream Chai from Starbucks is basically drinking fall. The pumpkin cold foam melts into the spiced chai, and it’s just the right mix of spices and sweetness. Honestly, you don’t need to add anything extra. It already comes topped with cold foam and sprinkles.

Plus, it’s versatile: it’s refreshing when iced while it’s still warm outside and super comforting when hot when the air gets crisp. If you’re looking for a fall drink that’s not a coffee, this is it.

Maple Pancake Latte from FOXTAIL Coffee Co.

This latte has been my latest obsession. The Maple Pancake Latte at Foxtail Coffee Co. combines maple, butterscotch, and spices to achieve the perfect flavor of a maple pancake. At first, I didn’t think butterscotch and maple would go well together, but it just works.

It’s rich, cozy, and a little different than your standard pumpkin drinks, which makes it stand out. And if you’re really in the fall spirit, grab one of their pumpkin muffins or cake pops on the side. I think pairing it with the latte is next-level!

Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Cold Brew from Dutch Bros Coffee

When I’m not in the mood for a sweeter coffee or a lot of milk, a cold brew is my go-to. That’s where Dutch Bros Coffee’s Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Cold Brew comes in.

The salted caramel and pumpkin flavors add just the right amount of sweetness without drowning out the cold brew. I usually ask for pumpkin drizzle, cold foam, and sprinkles on top. It gives you enough cream without needing extra milk. If you love strong coffees but still want to join in on the seasonal fun, this is a good option.

Fall drinks are a big part of making the season feel special. Whether you’re into sweet coffees like the Pumpkin Blondie, spiced teas like the Pumpkin Cream Chai, or something unique like the Maple Pancake Latte, there’s truly something for everyone. I hope you can find a seasonal drink to enjoy because half the fun of this season is sipping something festive while enjoying the cooler days.

