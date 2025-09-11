Make Your Space Your Happy Place With These Decor Tips

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we all move back to school, it can be overwhelming trying to make your new place comfortable. Seeing everybody’s picture-perfect rooms on social media doesn’t help either. No matter what aesthetic you’re going for, decorating your room doesn’t have to be as challenging as it seems. When it came to decorating my space, living by a few simple rules helped me transform my apartment into my home.

Lamps galore

Mood lighting is the easiest and most important way to feel more comfortable in your new room. Some people may opt for LED lights or fairy lights, but I’m partial to lamps. Anything that you’re able to switch on when the big light is off will immediately make your space cozier. This is also perfect for late nights when you don’t want a blinding fluorescent light waking you or your roommate up. There’s truly nothing that makes me happier than turning on an adorable lamp with a warm light bulb to get those extra comfy vibes.

A comfy bed

Your bed is the focal point of your room: embrace it! After a long day of walking across campus for class, all you want to do is climb into a warm, comfy bed — whatever that may mean to you. For me, it means lots of soft blankets and a huge comforter. In my mind, the more blankets and pillows, the better your bed will feel. Having a good comforter will also help you stay warm in those colder months. Another great addition is Jellycats; I know I wouldn’t want my Delia Duck and Timmy Turtle to be anywhere else! Jellycats are such a great way to show a bit of personality and make your room more fun.

school spirit

I stand by the fact that no one has more school spirit than FSU students. If you’re proud of your school, show it off! There are a million ways to incorporate school merch into your room decor. I’m personally a big fan of pennant flags. It’s so easy to toss some prints and a flag up on the wall to create a Pinterest-worthy collage wall. If you have a purse or hat that you don’t know what to do with, add that to your wall as well! artxnikki has the cutest FSU prints that showcase everybody’s favorite places around campus. They’re the perfect way to incorporate some school spirit into your new home!

no empty space

If you’re a minimalist, you might want to skip this section. I firmly believe that filling your room with things that you love will make you happier. This might include rugs in your favorite color, curtains to add some movement, posters of your favorite movies, or vinyl records of your favorite albums. It all adds up to create a space specifically curated for you! Empty walls, especially in a dorm, can feel like a prison cell, so decorating with anything you’re interested in will give you the homey feeling you might be missing.

Now it’s time for the easy part: enjoying your space! Relax, put on some music, and take in all the hard work it took to create your new home.

