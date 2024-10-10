I’ve Gotten Every Job I’ve Applied to and Here’s How

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Genuinely, without trying to brag, I’ve somehow managed to get every job I’ve applied for. It’s gotten to a point where I feel like Trish from Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally (seriously, how did she get so many jobs?). From customer service to internships to other random side quests, I always thought I had some weird luck, but upon reflection, I realized I’d perfected a pretty solid process when applying for jobs.

With that being said, here’s how I’ve gotten every job I’ve applied to:

Prepare Resume and Interview Outfit

Before actually applying for any jobs, there are two things that I typically mark off my checklist: creating or updating my resume and planning my interview outfit.

When creating or updating my resume, one tip that’s always been useful for me is tailoring my resume to the role I’m applying for. For example, if I’m applying for a role in customer service, I want all the experiences on my resume to fit that role. Even if those experiences are outside the scope of customer service, there are always aspects I can highlight to make them sound like they could fit the role!

When planning an interview outfit, it’s always good to have a staple professional one. You never want to be surprised. If you hear back from a company, it’s better to be prepared with your outfit rather than putting together something last minute. If you’re not sure where to start when picking out your outfit, here’s a guide that might help!

Apply, Apply, Apply!

After working on my resume and planning my interview outfit, I start applying! There are two ways this process can be taken on. One method that I seldom use is rapid application. This consists of applying to as many jobs that pique your interest as possible, regardless of whether you want them or not. Although this method is popular, I’ve found that it doesn’t have high success rates for me.

With that being said, the other method I use is only applying to places where I can envision myself working. Not only does this motivate me to work harder to get the job, but it also prevents me from working for a company I don’t feel I represent.

Follow Up

Typically, after applying to work for a company, I follow up with them. This is important since it shows the company (most importantly, their hiring manager) how interested I am in the position. It doesn’t have to be anything too fancy. I call, or even better, go in person to introduce myself and give my elevator speech.

If you haven’t heard of an elevator speech before, it’s a speech that summarizes your background, experience, and why you’d be a good fit for a role. The reason for its title is that it’s supposed to be short enough so that you can pitch yourself in the time it takes on an elevator ride. In my experience, doing this step has gotten me most of my jobs. Companies, especially hiring managers, love to see that you care about them and are also confident enough in your abilities to pitch yourself.

Interview

Whether I annoy a company with enough follow-ups that they decide to interview me or I organically get an interview, a win is a win! Preparing for an interview is one of the most crucial steps in the process of getting a job, as an interview helps a company make the ultimate decision of whether they want you on their team or not.

When preparing for an interview, I always go through a checklist of information. One of these is the history of the company. I always memorize their values, the year they were founded, as well as any memorable members of their team, such as their founder. Sometimes, certain companies will be interested in other information, such as where they originated. Others will honestly not care at all if you know their background, but it never hurts.

In addition to memorizing the history of the company, I always make sure I have rough answers to common interview questions (you can google these!). These questions could range from “How would you describe yourself?” to “What salary do you expect?” A top tip that’s worked for me is to not memorize my answers verbatim but memorize the important highlights I’d like to mention. That way, the interview remains conversational and productive at the same time.

Another thing that’s always worked for me in interviews is reading the body language of my interviewer. This gives me an idea of how professional I should be versus casual. Sometimes, interviewers will enjoy it if you’re more personable, while others will prefer it if you’re more professional. Don’t overthink it!

Although simple, this process of getting a job has given me numerous positions. No matter what process you choose to follow, it’s important to remember to put yourself out there and be confident in your decisions!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!