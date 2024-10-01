This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With school back in session, there are many occasions you’ll want to dress your best for, from game days and social events to more significant moments like job fairs and internships. Figuring out what to wear in a professional setting can be challenging, and with corporate fashion trends flooding our social media feeds this summer, there are some misconceptions about what is and isn’t office-appropriate. Although many of us may want to channel our inner Rachel Zane, it’s important to know how to dress professionally, which can still be done while showing your style.

Learn the dress code

In a work environment, expected dress usually falls into one of three categories: casual, business casual, or business professional. Knowing which category your office fits into is the important first step in building a professional wardrobe. Some fields require specific uniforms or unique clothes, like nursing scrubs or hard hats for construction workers. However, there are still some general rules that apply to almost every job, like avoiding exposing too much skin and maintaining a clean appearance.

Casual

If your office leans toward casual attire, jeans or khakis may be appropriate as opposed to dress pants if they don’t have any holes and are well-maintained. In this office setting, you may be allowed to wear sneakers and other casual shoes if they’re kept clean. While the dress standards in this environment aren’t as high, it’s still important to practice good hygiene and come to work with well-fitting clothes.

Business casual

There are slightly higher expectations for business casual. Dress pants, a blouse, and loafers or sandals would likely be considered the daily norm, with jeans possibly being allowed on Friday. Any type of jacket or coverup worn should be a cardigan or work-designated jacket.

Business professional

A business professional work environment requires the highest standard of dress. Like business casual, daily work attire would include dress pants, a blouse, loafers, and a blazer. This office environment may have stricter rules on facial jewelry, dyed hair, and nail polish.

Regardless of which office environment you may work in, it’s essential to invest in some good basics that will work for any occasion (you never know when you’ll need them). A pair of black or gray dress pants is a must-have, as these colors are easiest to match with other pieces and can be easily completed with a matching blazer. A pair of well-fitting, hole-free blue jeans is also a great closet staple for casual Fridays at the office or an after-work event.

For tops, a variety of long and short-sleeved blouses is key, as they allow you to dress comfortably no matter the season. When buying work clothes, it’s easiest to get neutral and solid colors, like black, gray, and navy, as they match best and aren’t overly distracting in a professional setting.

Lastly, for shoes, start with black and tan, as these colors are versatile and easy to pair with any outfit. I recommend starting with loafers and later investing in a short block heel for more formal occasions. Generally, I avoid heels higher than two inches and strongly suggest block or wedge heels, as they provide better support for all-day wear.

Where to shop

Building a professional wardrobe doesn’t have to break the bank. FSU offers students four free items per semester through the ProfessioNole Clothing Closet, plus, there are plenty of alternatives to high-end stores. Department store sale racks are great for finding name-brand pieces at a discount, and off-price retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Ross also offer stylish, more affordable options. Additionally, thrifting at local second-hand stores can help you build a unique and budget-friendly professional wardrobe.

Ultimately, dressing for success in a work setting is about finding the right balance between professionalism and personal style. By understanding your office’s dress code and investing in versatile basics, you’ll not only look the part, but you’ll also feel confident in a professional environment. Whether you’re preparing for an interview or starting a new job, a strong wardrobe can help make a lasting impression.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!