Iconic Solo Halloween Costumes That Will Turn Heads

Fall has officially begun, and that means it’s time to start thinking about Halloween costumes. Every day, I scroll through TikTok and see endless ideas for the upcoming holiday. There are options for group costumes, duo costumes, and of course, solo costumes.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good group or duo costume, and you can bet I’ll be participating in a few. But sometimes it’s nice to be the star of the show and have the attention focused on yourself. I want to walk into a Halloween party knowing I’m wearing a unique costume that will get compliments!

If this is you, stick around to see a list of unique and iconic Halloween costumes that will make you the cool and alluring girl at the party.

MARIE ANTOINETTE

Not only will you eat cake with this costume, you’ll also be eating when you arrive at the party dressed as this iconic monarch. If you’re into the girly coquette aesthetic, this costume is perfect for you! What’s great about it is you can dress it down or up as much as you want.

The basic elements are a pink corset, gloves, and cute white tights. If you want to go all out, throw on a blonde updo wig, pearls, a fan, and you’re ready to go! If you really want to seal the deal, you can walk around holding a cake prop. I love this costume so much, so don’t be surprised if you see me pulling up as Marie Antoinette this year.

VINTAGE CLOWN or JESTER

This is one of the most fun and unique costumes I’ve seen recently. I think it’s a very cute costume while not being too overdone. This costume gives you room to be creative, especially with the makeup. You can choose to be a colorful clown or jester with a red and white corset, a party hat, white bloomer shorts, and red tights. This can also be done with a black and white look. I think this costume is so chic and creative, and once again, I’ll be stealing this idea!

THE OTHER MOTHER

As someone who’s never watched Coraline, I do, in fact, feel like a fraud for suggesting it. But I’ve been seeing it on Pinterest, and I just think it’s so cute and creative. I’ve seen people dress up as Coraline in the past, but I think the other mother is so cool and spooky, especially with the button eyes. You can either wear a two-piece black polka dot set or a dress. For the eyes, Amazon sells button-eye glasses!

BEANIE BABY

This has to be one of the most adorable costumes I’ve ever seen. I loved playing with my Beanie Babies when I was younger, and I still sleep with my favorite one to this day. I’ve never thought of turning it into a costume, but I think it’s so cute and creative. I’ve seen people be a rabbit or a bear, but there are countless options to choose from. All you need for this costume is to dress as your favorite animal and slap on that “Ty” heart sticker, and everyone will know who you are.

PEACOCK

@millykrpan DIY Peacock Costume Tutorial – skip to 2:00 for the wings ! What you’ll need: • Black top & skirt • Blue, green & light blue stick-on diamantés (2 each) • Big dark blue gems • Dark blue diamantés • Packs of feathers x4 (or more) • Pack of long feathers (a lot) • Fabric glue • Black cardboard • Super glue • Black elastic • Willpower & patience #peacockcostume #halloween ♬ original sound – ur girlfriend

This costume absolutely took my breath away the first time I saw it. I’ve always thought peacocks were so majestic and beautiful, so it only makes sense to turn them into a costume. If you’re crafty, it’s apparently very fun and easy to DIY. All you need is a blue corset and some feathers, and you’re set! I already know if you walk into a party in this costume, you’ll be the topic of discussion the whole night.

SORRY FOR PARTY ROCKING

This is one of my personal favorites, and I’ve never seen this done before. It’s so unique yet so recognizable. Everyone will know you’re recreating the iconic album cover of Sorry for Party Rocking by LMFAO. It’s so simple to do; all you need is purple leggings with zebra print towards the top and a zebra print top. Alternatively, you could wear a purple miniskirt or shorts. For the finishing touch, write the wording on your stomach. By wearing this costume, you’ll be the life of the party.

MINNIE MOUSE

I had to throw a classic in here — the Disney adult in me couldn’t resist. Even though Minnie Mouse is so popular, I haven’t seen many people dress up as her for Halloween. I think they totally should because this costume is adorable. All you need are the ears and a cute red and white polka dot dress or set. It’s easy, iconic, and adorable!

Well, there you have it. My list of the most unique and iconic solo Halloween costumes to wear this year. I hope I see the girlies wearing some of these — I know I’ll be!

