Mel Robbins’ 7-Day Reset Changed My Lifestyle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I know many of us can feel overwhelmed when we have a to-do list that feels never-ending. I’ve been a fan of Mel Robbins for a little while now, and I decided to give her “7-Day Reset” a go. It’s a simple approach designed to help you regain control of your routine.

Every day, I focused on the seven steps she discussed in her podcast, hoping to gain some more balance in my life. While some of the steps felt like second nature, others pushed me out of my comfort zone and forced me to try something different. Here’s what I learned!

brain dump View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Robbins (@melrobbins) When I first heard about this step, I thought it was just journaling. In a sense, it is, but Mel explains it differently. I’m a big fan of journaling daily, and I often implement it to organize my thoughts and make sense of them. Mel’s version of brain dumping suggests that you get out a piece of paper and write down every thought, task, and idea floating around in your head, no filtering. I was initially skeptical of this step because I thought it would just be like journaling. However, once I started, I realized how much mental clutter I was carrying that I had never written down in my journal. Seeing everything written on paper helped me prioritize what was most important. My brain felt decluttered. Free Yourself This step encourages you to let go of non-urgent tasks. I found that this was a game changer for me because I often have a page-long to-do list with things that I never end up getting done. Crossing off tasks that weren’t urgent felt liberating. This step helped me realize that not everything needs to be done today, and I could focus on what matters when I let go of less important things. It also helped me realize that some tasks I had been holding on to weren’t necessary at all. Set one priority View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neah | Motherhood | Emotional Healing (@healing.mamas) Instead of juggling multiple tasks in a day, I pushed myself to focus on just one meaningful one. At first, I was a little worried about this one because I didn’t want to neglect anything important. However, this step made a big difference and made me more productive. Completing tasks rather than half-finishing multiple things at once felt a lot more rewarding. I found that at the end of each day, I felt more accomplished because I could identify what I had completed instead of getting lost in unfinished projects. Plan one meal I’ve never been a big meal planner; I usually just eat whatever is in my fridge. In this step, Mel suggests that at least once a week, you plan what you’ll eat that day. My schedule is unpredictable a lot of the time, so I don’t always have time for a sit-down meal. However, when trying the 7-Day Reset, I made it a point to prioritize one planned sit-down meal for the week. It turned out to be fun to pick out ingredients and cook on my own. This step made me realize the importance of fueling my body while also slowing down a bit. Plus, having a meal planned took the stress out of last-minute decisions about what I’d eat that day. Schedule one workout View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minimalism Life® (@minimalismlife) I’m a pretty active person, and the gym is a part of my routine. However, Mel explains that even 15 minutes of movement makes a big difference. Being more intentional with my exercise, whether a quick walk or a structured gym session, made me appreciate it even more. On days when I didn’t feel like working out, I reminded myself that even taking a little bit of time to move helped me stay consistent. Plan time for rest This step involves finding time out of your day to do absolutely nothing without your phone. I have a hard time taking breaks without feeling guilty about it, so this was sort of difficult for me. Setting aside intentional rest time helped me realize how much better and refreshed I felt after. When I have free time, I usually use it to catch up on social media or check emails. Using this time to read a book or just sit outside felt amazing. connect with someone Even though life gets busy, I always make it a priority to check in with people I care about. This part of the reset encouraged me to do this even more than I normally do and reminded me of how meaningful it is to reach out to others. I called my grandparents just to chat, and it made my day — and theirs, too!

Mel Robbins’ 7-Day Reset was something I knew would challenge me but not overwhelm me. Each of these seven steps is small, so intentional change is quite achievable. Some of the steps reinforced habits I already had, while others pushed me to think about how I approach my days.

What I loved most about this reset was how simple it was. There weren’t any drastic changes required, just a commitment to being more mindful. These are some daily changes that I’ll carry forward with me!

