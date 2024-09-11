4 Ways To Spoil Yourself on a College Girl Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Many of us have probably felt the pain of needing to buy an expensive textbook for class, but a hair appointment or new skincare item seems to be calling our name. School bills and tuition come first, but should it come at the cost of enjoying the little luxuries in life? In my opinion, it doesn’t have to. By spoiling ourselves with these simple acts of self-care, our minds, bodies, and souls can still feel the love without our wallets feeling the pain.

DIY Manicures

I honestly think that scientists should study the effects that a fresh set of nails has on a woman. For me, even something as simple as switching up the polish color increases my happiness like nothing else. However, depending on the salon and the service, I can’t get a simple manicure without spending at least $45. Luckily, if you’re fine with taking matters into your own hands, you can buy everything you need to achieve long-lasting manicures for the next year for less than the cost of a single salon visit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPI (@opi) UV lamps to dry gel polish can be bought on Amazon for as cheap as $10, and high-quality polish brands like OPI are only around $12 a bottle. The best part is that manicures won’t take you all day! You’ll no longer have to find time in your busy schedule to go to the salon to fix a broken nail or find an appointment right before a big event. I’ve started doing my nails myself, and I love being able to tell someone this when they compliment me on them. So, why not consider joining the DIY manicure movement, too?

Avoiding heat damage

I, by no means, am qualified to give instructions on how to cut hair seeing that my only experience with cutting my own hair was with Nickelodeon scissors when I was four. But, with that being said, I realized that putting care and attention into your hair can keep you out of the salon for way longer. So, what’s one of the easiest ways to take care of your hair? Avoid heat damage! It’s more than worth it to splurge a little bit on a high-quality heat protectant — especially if applying heat is one of the first things you do after washing it every time.

AT-home coffee

Trust me, I’m no stranger to the amount of joy that a trip to Starbucks, Dunkin’, or a local coffee shop can bring. I, too, always fall victim to their signature holiday flavors. However, a $4 to $6 drink every day definitely adds up and can very quickly do damage to one’s bank account. Don’t get me wrong, I view coffee as essential as water, but I’ve found out that there’s a different way to get the coffee that keeps my heart happy. Introducing The Moka Pot, otherwise known as a method of making espresso at home that doesn’t cost over $100. These bad boys are small (but mighty) and only require coffee grounds, water, and a stovetop. Pair that with any creamer flavor you like, as much whipped cream and cold foam bottles you can keep in your fridge, and some caramel or chocolate drizzle, and soon you’ll be making coffee anyone would be jealous of!

Cute pajamas