Who Says You Can’t Romanticize Your Broke Girl Era?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Whether I’m saving up in between paychecks or just trying to survive, there’s something oddly charming about turning a frugal phase into a cozy, romanticized experience. Temporarily lacking money doesn’t mean I can’t try to live my best life! This is just a phase, and with the right mindset, I can make it kind of fun. From creative meals to free entertainment, it’s all about finding ways to make everyday life feel a little more special. Because, let’s be real, luxury is a state of mind.

Cheap Things Can Feel Luxurious

You don’t need to be wealthy to feel expensive; you just need a little creativity! Luxury isn’t always about money. It’s often about perception. Drinking water out of a wine glass? It’s giving elegance, even if it’s just tap water. A simple meal can feel gourmet with the right touch: honey drizzled on toast, cinnamon sprinkled into coffee, or a sandwich cut into tiny triangles as if it were a tea party, just for fun!

The same goes for setting the scene: a candlelit dinner, jazz playing softly in the background, a perfectly plated meal with garnish and sauce — this isn’t satire. It’s the small things that create an atmosphere.

Even the routine of getting ready can feel like an event: Perfume before bed or a matching lounge set at home; It’s less about what’s being worn and more about the energy behind it!

glamourize being home

Being at home doesn’t have to be boring! Decorate your space and glamourize your home life. A room rearranged with fairy lights and Pinterest pictures printed out can make a space feel intentional. Aesthetic on a budget? Oh absolutely.

Want to finally make that charcuterie board? It doesn’t have to be expensive. A few crackers, cheese slices, some fruit, and nuts are instantly fancy. It’s the aesthetic that matters!

Free & Low-Cost Experiences exist

Money can buy fun, but it’s not the only way to enjoy life. Why spend so much money on a night out (guilty) when you can have a get-together at your dorm with your friends? There’s something about finding beauty in the simplest things, like a nature walk with a carefully curated playlist or wandering through a museum on free-entry days and pretending to be an art critic. A notebook in hand and a few thoughts scribbled down makes it an experience, not just a visit.

The library might be the most underrated luxury with endless books, cozy reading, and the chance to “shop” without spending a cent. Walking through the aisles and flipping through the pages is so enjoyable. On top of that, renting CDs creates an at-home theater experience! Some libraries even have free events like poetry readings and film screenings!

Try Shifting Your Mindset

At the end of the day, I like to remember that this phase of my life is just a bump, and how I handle it now will make my future so much better, so I can’t be afraid to give it a try! After all, the best main characters always start from humble beginnings. It’s easy to get caught up in what’s lacking, but there’s something powerful in embracing the present, no matter how temporary it is.

The little joys don’t cost a thing. From the way the sun hits your coffee or tea to the smell of fresh laundry, it’s all free. They’re the best moments, after all!

