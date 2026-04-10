How to Plan the Best Girls’ Trip to Savannah, Georgia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the best parts about being a student in the glamorous Tallahassee, Florida, is our proximity to other parts of the country that would otherwise be too far from most other Florida cities. One of these places is Savannah, Georgia. From my hometown, Savannah is around seven hours away. Tallahassee, however, is only about a four-hour drive, making it a perfect, doable distance for a weekend girls’ trip!

Home to the famous Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), Savannah is bustling with student life, beautiful architecture, constant events, and, best of all, amazing food.

With so much to do and see, it may seem daunting to plan a girls’ trip with just one day, but I can confidently say my friends and I might’ve cracked the code on how to have the best day trip on a budget.

Coffee and food

Our first stop was a French café along the riverside called Café M. Not only does Café M have delicious lattes and tea, but they also boast an extensive menu including sandwiches, pastries, salads, and brunch items.

I ordered an iced latte and a Greek yogurt parfait, and it was delicious. My friends ordered an array of sandwiches, including the Normandy, which featured brie, pears, ham, and toasted walnuts. Obviously, the consensus was a 10/10.

After taking pictures and enjoying our food, we made our way down to River Street and walked along the Savannah River, taking in the beautiful spring weather and all the people-watching Savannah has to offer. River Street is also a great spot to grab food and drinks, and has some of the best restaurants in town.

Museums and Architecture

The next thing we did was walk to the nearby JW Marriott to see their lobby display. It’s far from your typical hotel lobby; the entire ground floor is set up like a mini museum. On display in the central glass exhibits are rare gemstones, skeletons, animal pelts, and fine jewelry. The exhibit is completely free and a great way to get out of the rain or take a break from the heat.

Next door is another free mini exhibit by Marriott. I’d describe it as a mini-music museum. It had colorful Gretsch guitars hanging all around the room and had glass enclosures with mini bio-graphics about Georgia Southern University and the Gretsch sound.

Shopping

You already knew this was coming — our next stop was Bronough Street. There, we explored all the unique shops along one of Savannah’s most popular shopping districts. A few favorites included Savannah Bee Company, where we tried all the different types of honey.

Next, we grabbed coffee from The Paris Market and made our way downstairs to their basement to find an entire floor of unique French antiques, trinkets, and table displays.

Forsyth Fountain

To end our day, we parked near Forsyth Park and relaxed by the 30 acres of space, which featured large open green fields where people play sports, listen to music, have picnics, or just relax and enjoy the sun.

As we made our way to the Forsyth Fountain, we walked past dozens of vendors selling Savannah souvenirs or personal artwork. The Forsyth Fountain is a Savannah must-see and was a perfect photo-op, especially in springtime with Savannah in full bloom.

Need a girls’ trip? Well, your next adventure with friends is just a few hours away in beautiful Savannah, Georgia!

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