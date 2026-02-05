A Guide to Eco-Friendly AI Alternatives

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is all over the internet. It’s convenient, easy to use, and even gives us some hilarious content. This new technology is exciting, but it’s important we take a step back to look at what it’s doing to our environment. Hiding underneath this modern tool are some serious risks of damaging the ecosystem.

why should i care?

Running AI models and using generative AI requires much more energy than other computer processes, causing a quickly growing carbon footprint. To put this into perspective, training an AI robot can produce the same amount of carbon dioxide as 300 round-trip flights between New York and San Francisco. AI also requires large amounts of freshwater and energy consumption. In fact, the International Energy Agency has estimated that by 2026, electricity used by data centers, cryptocurrency, and AI could roughly equal the amount of electricity used by the entire country of Japan.

Now the question is, how are we supposed to avoid this? I don’t expect anyone to tiptoe around AI all the time, especially if they’re a student. AI can be great, so here are a few alternatives to help minimize its harmful use and still be efficient while navigating the internet!

chatbots

ChatGPT has become every college girl’s best friend. While it’s super convenient, it’s horrible for the environment. Thankfully, we have alternatives. While these are still AI chatbots, they’re making an effort to minimize environmental harm.

Viro AI

Viro AI lets you chat with popular AI models while matching the energy behind each message with clean power. Your messages help fund verified wind, solar, and storage projects while keeping your data private. Not only does it provide the benefits of AI, but it’s also actively working to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Greenpt

GreenPT gives users access to an AI chat platform that’s transparent about its energy usage and reduces unnecessary energy consumption with a paid membership. It prioritizes respecting both the planet and its users’ privacy. It also includes a chat interface, API access, sustainable search, and delivers intelligent answers. GreenPT solutions are ultimately designed for sustainability, accuracy, and privacy.

search engines

Another way to have an eco-friendlier footprint is through the search engines we use. When you Google something, it almost always responds with an “AI Overview.” This AI system is energy-intensive, and there’s little transparency on how to disable it. Changing your search engine can make a big difference. Luckily, we have options for more eco-friendly browsers.

ecosia

Ecosia is a downloadable browser that uses its profits to plant trees. It has an AI overview similar to Google’s, but it’s more eco-friendly. On the front page of the site, it lists the current count of trees planted by Ecosia and the amount of money that’s been dedicated to climate action. They value security and privacy, using all of their profits towards climate action. Ecosia works to restore and protect biodiversity hotspots, growing over 900 different native species.

duckduckgo

DuckDuckGo is an alternative browser that focuses on privacy and sustainable energy. It boasts protection, privacy, and peace of mind. This platform is built for data protection rather than data collection, and it’s available on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. DuckDuckGo works by actively blocking hidden trackers by default and helping to protect you from hackers, scammers, and data-collecting companies.

homework help

It’s no secret that ChatGPT can be a guilty pleasure when it comes to those last-minute writing assignments. It’s the perfect solution to a forgotten deadline or writer’s block. At the end of the day, being reliant on a generative AI is harmful not only to the environment but to growth as an academic. Next time you’re stuck on that frustrating paper, try visiting these websites for help.

word hippo

Word Hippo is my best friend when I can’t quite think of the right word. This website has tons of “word tools” including synonyms, antonyms, rhymes, translations, and more! Rather than pulling up ChatGPT to answer small questions like, “Can you give me another word for this?” Word Hippo is the eco-friendly way to find those words you can’t quite remember.

fsu writing resources

FSU’s website has resources on all different types of writing you might need help with in your classes. The website includes guides and checklists for all types of writing, from resumes to websites. It provides easy-to-navigate drop-down menus and tabs that answer anything you might be struggling with. Whether it’s researching sources or revising your paper, the FSU Department of English has just the right tools.

spreading the word

My last trick is simple: tell your friends! So many users have no idea their use of AI is harming the environment. A great way for you to help the environment is to show others how to as well, such as through social media. I’ve found that Instagram is full of tips and content about the usage of AI. AI can be a great thing, and it’s changed lives for the better for so many people, but we must use it safely.

Let’s be real, even us “save the planet” girlies don’t have time to get rid of AI completely, but even these small changes can make a difference. With this guide, ask the internet those silly questions without the guilt of bruising the planet.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!