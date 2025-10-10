How to Make the Perfect Wall Collage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a girl obsessed with aesthetics, Polaroid pictures, and fun wall art, I spent this entire summer planning how to decorate my new apartment. I didn’t know which vibe I wanted, either the popular coastal cowboy or classic New York chic. I spent weeks searching on TikTok and Instagram for the perfect decor, which then turned into another two weeks of planning on Canva and Pinterest.

Though all of the work was a lot, I can now say I have a gorgeous wall collage in my room full of memories, photos of the beach, and handwritten letters from my favorite people. Now that I’ve cracked the code to creating my own perfect wall collage, I’m going to give you some steps to build yours!

decide on a Wall Collage theme

It all starts with a vision. Whether you’re like me and are obsessed with flowers and the beach, or you’re someone who likes loud colors and posters of music artists, your wall collage will come together once you’ve decided on your main color scheme or vibe.

My best tip for this is creating a Pinterest board to find prints you may like to display on your wall. Once you’ve found at least three of these prints, the next step is to find frames! My go-to stops are always HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, and T.J. Maxx — there’s always a unique piece you’ll find that could look amazing.

corkboards

The next step is my favorite: corkboards. On my wall, I have two. One is full of Polaroid pictures and printed photos of me and my friends, each hung up by thumbtacks. The other is filled with letters that have been written to me over the past few years that serve as reminders of those who love me.

One idea for a corkboard that I loved and might have to add at some point is concert memorabilia. If you’ve had tickets, merch, or posters from a concert, you could add all of them to their own collage on the corkboard!

final touches

The last pieces to add to your wall are accent pieces. Since I decided to go the coastal cowboy route, I added one of my straw cowboy hats and a simple, round gold mirror. Some ideas you could add could be a hanging plant, a floating shelf, or even a fun neon sign to bring some brightness to your room.

The last step is the hardest: the layout. The best way to go about this is to lay everything down on your bedroom floor and rearrange until you find a design that meets your artistic vision. Don’t worry if it takes multiple tries, or if you get frustrated (like I did), because you’ll eventually find your perfect layout. Multiple command strips and hooks later, your new collage will be hanging on your wall!

I love the idea of adding little pieces of yourself into art that you can display for others to see. Even in a home away from home, memories like these can make you feel so comfortable and creative. I hope you take these tips and inspiration to create something that feels like you. Happy collaging!

