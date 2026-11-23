Fall is in full swing, and we’re approaching the most wonderful time of the year! Thanksgiving is a great time for college students because you get a quick break from school before diving into finals. It’s also a time to reunite with the hometown friends you haven’t seen since August.
This occasion calls for a Friendsgiving. If you aren’t familiar with the term, Friendsgiving is like Thanksgiving but without all the family drama and annoying little cousins. Friends get together, bring their favorite fall dishes, and enjoy some much-needed catching up. If this sounds fun but you don’t know where to start, I got you!
- Planning It Out
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The most important first step before hosting any party is to make a well-thought-out plan. Make sure you get your guest list solidified, then find a date that works for everyone.
After that’s confirmed, it’s also important to plan the food. Have everyone claim a dish they’re willing to bring. This is a great way for everyone to share something they like with the group, while also preventing the possibility of five people all bringing mac ‘n’ cheese.
You can put this in a Notes app list, or even a spreadsheet if you’re feeling fancy, and this will give everyone an idea of what to bring and what to expect. Make sure there’s a balance of food groups (and plenty of desserts). It’s also good to consider any dietary restrictions on your guest list. As a gluten-free girlie, I always want to accommodate everyone’s needs, so we all can enjoy the meal.
- Organization and Decorations
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Once you have all the basics laid out, it’s time to organize. If you’re hosting in a house, find an area inside or outside where you want everyone to sit. Some people use folding tables with a nice tablecloth, or just their own dining table.
Seating arrangements really depend on the size of your group. If you have an apartment or can’t fit everyone in your house, you can host at a secondary location like a local park in your area.
Make sure you have enough plates and silverware for everyone. I’ve seen people use their own dishes, but you can also use paper plates and plasticware. This is not super expensive and makes cleanup much more efficient. Most dollar stores have cute plastic plates, cups, and décor that will make the vibes without breaking the bank.
College students aren’t hard to impress, so don’t worry too much about expensive décor. I personally have delved into the art of making banners with brown craft paper! This fun DIY can elevate the party and provide a great photo background. Pinterest also has hundreds of ideas to spice up your Friendsgiving without shoveling out a ton of money!
- Activities
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Realistically speaking, the dinner portion of this get-together will only take about 30 minutes. This is where the fun activities come in and save the day. The last thing you want is an awkward party, everyone standing in their circles, not socializing.
These can be specific to your friend group and their hobbies/interests, or you can use some of these:
Competitive games are a surprising way to get everyone together by pitting them against each other. Competitive “minute to win it” style games get people riled up and transform a quiet, awkward party into everyone laughing and cheering.
Gratitude cards are also a great idea! Everyone gets an index card or a printed card to write one thing or a person they are grateful for. You can read them during dinner, dessert, or whenever it seems fit. This is a great way to share a wholesome moment with friends.
Board games are some of my personal favorites for the holidays. Trouble, Monopoly (bonus points if it’s a themed one), and Scrabble are classics I’m sure you have, or that one of your friends does. These are so good for getting everyone off their phones and sparking a bit of competitive fun for the extroverts and introverts.
Arts and crafts are great for the artsy groups of friends. Painting pumpkins isn’t expensive; someone brings the paint supplies, and everyone can purchase their own mini pumpkin to decorate! Another fun one is making “clay” ornaments. A simple dough goes in the oven, and then you can paint and hang them up. These are perfect for getting into the Christmas mood.
With these steps, you should have all the ingredients to craft an amazing Friendsgiving. Good friends and good food always create a good time!
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