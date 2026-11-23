This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is in full swing, and we’re approaching the most wonderful time of the year! Thanksgiving is a great time for college students because you get a quick break from school before diving into finals. It’s also a time to reunite with the hometown friends you haven’t seen since August.

This occasion calls for a Friendsgiving. If you aren’t familiar with the term, Friendsgiving is like Thanksgiving but without all the family drama and annoying little cousins. Friends get together, bring their favorite fall dishes, and enjoy some much-needed catching up. If this sounds fun but you don’t know where to start, I got you!

Planning It Out

View this post on Instagram The most important first step before hosting any party is to make a well-thought-out plan. Make sure you get your guest list solidified, then find a date that works for everyone. After that’s confirmed, it’s also important to plan the food. Have everyone claim a dish they’re willing to bring. This is a great way for everyone to share something they like with the group, while also preventing the possibility of five people all bringing mac ‘n’ cheese. You can put this in a Notes app list, or even a spreadsheet if you’re feeling fancy, and this will give everyone an idea of what to bring and what to expect. Make sure there’s a balance of food groups (and plenty of desserts). It’s also good to consider any dietary restrictions on your guest list. As a gluten-free girlie, I always want to accommodate everyone’s needs, so we all can enjoy the meal.

Organization and Decorations

View this post on Instagram Once you have all the basics laid out, it’s time to organize. If you’re hosting in a house, find an area inside or outside where you want everyone to sit. Some people use folding tables with a nice tablecloth, or just their own dining table. Seating arrangements really depend on the size of your group. If you have an apartment or can’t fit everyone in your house, you can host at a secondary location like a local park in your area. Make sure you have enough plates and silverware for everyone. I’ve seen people use their own dishes, but you can also use paper plates and plasticware. This is not super expensive and makes cleanup much more efficient. Most dollar stores have cute plastic plates, cups, and décor that will make the vibes without breaking the bank. College students aren’t hard to impress, so don’t worry too much about expensive décor. I personally have delved into the art of making banners with brown craft paper! This fun DIY can elevate the party and provide a great photo background. Pinterest also has hundreds of ideas to spice up your Friendsgiving without shoveling out a ton of money!

Activities