3 Ways To Add a Homemade Touch to Your Boxed Mac and Cheese

Pre-made mac and cheese is a staple meal for many college girls. While it serves its purpose, it can sometimes be lackluster, especially when you crave the taste of home.

While browsing Aldi, I noticed that boxed mac and cheese was only $0.50. As a broke college student, this was very enticing to me, so I instinctively bought four boxes. However, when making it, I noticed that it wasn’t hitting my craving as well as I thought it would. The cheese powder was practically red, and it wasn’t creamy in the slightest.

While I wasn’t expecting anything gourmet, I also wanted something more substantial. So, I raided my kitchen and found different things you can add to any boxed mac and cheese to make it taste like you made it yourself! Try these tips next time you make boxed mac and cheese and channel your inner chef!

adjust ingredients to your preference Most homemade cheese sauces have more than one type of dairy, so you don't need to limit yourself to just the pre-packaged instructions. I've found that adding about a tablespoon of sour cream provides the best savory flavor, but cream cheese works just as well. It's really about what you have stocked in your fridge. I've included both for maximum creaminess, but that's all up to personal preference. You could even do a bit of plain Greek yogurt or cottage cheese for a protein boost! Whether you stick to one or combine a few, the right dairy choice can take your mac and cheese to the next level. more cheese, please To make up for the muted cheese flavor in most pre-made macs, the answer is obvious: add more! Surprisingly, I've found that cheese slices work better than shredded cheese, but again, use whatever you have. For that signature macaroni and cheese flavor, stick to a simple cheese that isn't too bold, like Colby Jack or mild cheddar. If you're using slices, I typically add two because any more than that may make it too sticky. But if you want that texture, go for it. No matter how you add it, more cheese is always a good idea! Add seasonings Adding a good amount of black pepper to your mac and cheese can add the depth of flavor that boxed mac and cheese desperately needs. This makes all the difference! The black pepper alone can instantly make your mac and cheese taste better. Bonus points if it's freshly cracked! Homemade mac and cheese typically has multiple seasonings, such as garlic or paprika. Growing up, my mom always added Lawry's Garlic Salt to our mac and cheese (trust me, it's worth it). A sprinkle of this stuff will have everyone asking for a bite. However, if that's not available, try some salt and garlic powder or even a tad smoked paprika. These seasonings are the ones Tini used in her viral mac and cheese. The boxed stuff tends to be slightly bland. Adding these seasonings will help bring home that homemade feel! There's nothing wrong with wanting the signature taste of Kraft, but sometimes, a slightly more flavorful and heartier mac does the trick.

With these tweaks, you can still eat delicious creamy pasta without breaking the bank or implementing difficult cooking techniques. Try adding all or some of these tricks next time you make a box of your favorite mac and cheese!

