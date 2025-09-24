How To Curate the Perfect Purse Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed purse connoisseur, curating the perfect purse collection doesn’t need to be difficult; everybody needs the perfect purse for themselves. Purses are a unique accessory because they have a purpose beyond just looking good: a bag can carry a phone, a wallet, an outfit, and a day within it. Choosing purses that complement your fashion and your lifestyle is the key to curating a collection to be proud of.

Quality

Part of getting your money’s worth out of a bag is ensuring that it’s of good quality. This doesn’t mean you have to get 100% leather luxury bags, but it does mean you should be on the lookout for certain qualities. Remember that leather bags have different finishes that make them best for certain environments, and some bags need special care to look as amazing as they can. Simple things like cleaning your purses before putting them away can go far when keeping a collection.

Even cheaper bags have some hallmarks that make them better than the competition. Keep an eye out for fraying stitches, cheap hardware, and poorly attached closures like buttons and zippers. Also, consider that some cheap bags just weren’t made to last. Pleather and nylon bags aren’t repairable or cleanable like other materials, making them much harder to last than other purses.

Fashion and Function

While every market has many, many cute bags, there’s much more to consider before you drop your bag. Purses aren’t something to just have, as every purse, no matter how ridiculous, serves a function. Balancing that function with being as cute as possible is the ultimate goal of finding a good bag. Before spending your hard-earned money on a purse, consider the purse you need for the life you live, and the kind of bags you already have.

Does the purse you want fit everything you need? Does the buckle dig into your side? Does it slide off your shoulder? Do you have a bag that serves this function already? These are all things to consider when considering how a bag can carry you through life and how it can fit into a proper collection.

Beyond the abilities of the bag, I encourage you to be as critical as possible about how your purses look. Nobody wears a bag that they hate the look of. Consider colors, patterns, shapes, and even the color of the hardware. Ask yourself, am I actually going to wear a neon green purse outside of the one specific occasion I can think of?

Where To Find Good Bags

In my experience, finding the perfect bag is more of a when than a where. Thrift stores, online shops, vintage shops, and even boxes from your elderly neighbor can all hold the perfect purses for you. Whenever you’re out shopping, keep in mind what you look for in a bag and all of the things you hate above all else, like mismatched side panels or gaudy hardware. The keystone to the perfect bag is you!

I’ve found that TikTok and Pinterest are super helpful for shopping online for a purse, because I can’t actually go to the store and look at it myself. Looking up pictures or videos of the brand online can help you see so much more about how a bag looks when there’s something in it, and how the bag can wear over time. The pictures on the website aren’t always the best references for seeing how a bag actually looks and feels.

Some of my favorite places online to get my bags have been Portland Leather, COACH Outlet, and Samo Ondoh. Portland Leather has all leather bags with simple designs and amazing colors at great prices. COACH has been a force in the fashion and accessory space for a long time, with their outlet stores showing some of my favorite bags of the season. Samo Ondoh is a Korean brand that’s gone viral before for their Utility Bags that provide fashion and function with pockets galore.

When looking for bags at the thrift or at a vintage store, my advice is to be much more critical than usual. These bags have been used before, and while that shouldn’t take away from the look, it should absolutely be reflected in the price. I always give myself non-negotiables and a price limit when looking at used bags, just to avoid overspending.

Creating a True Collection

A true purse collection is more than the bags you have; it’s the bags you use. Everybody can own a cute bag, but if you never wear it anywhere, what’s the point? Bags weren’t made to be babied; they were made to be worn. While not every bag is a Birkin, I believe you can Birkin every bag. Spread the love to all your purses and wear them.

Taking the time to wear all of your bags is the number one factor in keeping a good collection. Not only are you prolonging the life of a bag by giving it a break, you’re also teaching yourself how to curate your collection even further.

