5 Cute Accessories To Complete Your Outfit and Where To Buy Them

When it comes to fashion, the right accessories can make or break your outfit. They don’t just elevate them, but also allow you to show off your personality. Whether you’re going out with friends or just having a casual lunch, accessories can up your style without putting in much effort. Here are five cute accessories I love to incorporate into my outfits for that little upgrade:

Vintage Watches

@calypsostudioss In love!!!! 🤍🤍🤍 #watches #jewelry #vintage next drop date is still tbd! ♬ som original – Vênus Watches are officially in! In the past, watches used to be something you’d see your grandparents wear or even maybe fitness gurus with their Apple watches. Now, this accessory is back in style, but with a more vintage vibe. Vintage watches aren’t just about telling the time (who uses them for that anyway?). They add a touch of sophistication to each outfit. They can elevate any look with their sleek designs and charming little details, like vintage clasps and engravings. If you want to get your hands on one of these, I think the best place to buy one would be on second-hand selling websites like Etsy, where you can look through many quirky options. These watches are like accessorizing with a story. They can make your outfits more personalized and glamorous without even trying!

Belts with Bold Buckles

@fredrika_ekerot big, statement belts are my newest addiction and help add shape to the outfit #styletips #fashionadvice #outfitideas #scandinavianstyle dress @Amanda Uprichard belt @lineapelle ♬ heatwaves x diet pepsi by addison rae – addison rae invented music Belts with bold buckles are all about making a statement. These go beyond their main function, becoming the focal point of your outfit. No matter what they look like, they catch people’s attention and can be an outlet to show your personality! Whether they’re oversized, bedazzled, or uniquely shaped, belt buckles can be a standout piece in any look. They’re perfect for any kind of outfit, ranging from just a normal pair of mom jeans to a flowy dress. In my opinion, they instantly turn even the most basic outfits into something special and give them that extra push to go from good to great. Anthropologie has been my go-to store to get belts. They always have a lot of options to choose from!

Charms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Charm (@brooklyncharm) Charms can be the ultimate accessory! You can put them on necklaces, bracelets, or even shoes, turning an outfit from bland to bold. They offer a simple way to personalize your look and help you stand out! The best part about charms is that you can choose the ones to put on your outfits, which makes them look unique and gives you an edge in the fashion world. My favorite place to buy them is Brooklyn Charm because they have charms for anything you can think of. None of my chains haven’t tarnished so far which is a plus in my books!

Hand Chains

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINK x LOU DETROIT + ANN ARBOR (@linkxlou.detroit) Say goodbye to normal bracelets because hand chains are in! They’re a unique way to express your personality with a hint of luxury. Hand chains start at the wrist, come up to where a ring would go, and connect to create an elegant look. They come in many different styles, like gold or silver, and can have different gems or charms attached. A popular place to buy hand chains from is Evry Jewels, where they offer many different kinds so you can find the one that fits you the most!

Sonny Angels