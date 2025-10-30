How Playing ‘Wordle’ Helps Me Stay in Touch With My Loved Ones

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most of us are understandably caught up in our own lives. The school-work-study cycle is one nasty trap that can have you feeling isolated and stressed, especially as we enter the peak of the semester. When my plate just feels too full, it’s hard to find time to reach out to my family and friends.

One thing I’ve found helpful this semester is playing the New York Times games in my spare time and swapping scores with my family and friends. I have multiple group chats dedicated to just sharing and discussing our results and thoughts on the word of the day.

With some people, the habit was slowly etched into our daily routine. What started as a few exchanges quickly became a ritual. With others, it was an “OMG! You play Wordle every day, too?” Now, every day when I play, it’s a little competition with all of my friends to see who can get the word with the least amount of guesses.

The beautiful thing about our Wordle exchanges is how loud the lack of words is. It’s just back-and-forth yellow and green squares, and yet, somehow, they mean so much. They spark just enough conversation that they don’t have to be interrupted with a “Hey! I gotta go, can we finish this chat later?”

These little score-trade-offs are small, but mean a lot to me. Like many, I’m a student with a heavy school load and a part-time job. I don’t have the time to sit down and call my loved ones as often as I wish I could. The notifications I get in return and the occasional “What was that word?” or “I beat ya!” texts make my days a little easier to get through.

Wordle also gives me a break from all the stress throughout my day. It’s a great way for me to decompress and take a break from whatever I’m working on.

It’s isolating to not have time to reach out to your loved ones. Trust me, I know that anxious feeling of homesickness can linger even when you’re too busy to acknowledge it. Small reminders that yes, the people you love are thinking about you can go a long way.

I like to think of Wordle as the modern “we were looking at the same moon last night.” It’s like saying, “Hey, we did the same little puzzle today, and maybe you crossed my mind while I did it.”

It doesn’t even have to be Wordle. It can be whatever game, ritual, or little notion you and your posse prefer. You could even try The New York Times’ Connections, or, if you’re feeling really bold, The Mini Crossword (you can play for free by signing up for a New York Times account with your student email)! The point is, it’s the thought that counts, no matter how you do it.

If you’re feeling alone amidst your busy schedule, ironically, you’re not alone. The stress of maintaining the work-life balance is no joke. Playing Wordle is just one way to give yourself some time in the day to unwind (not by doomscrolling) while also interacting with your inner circle. You can kill two birds with one stone — “birds” and “stone” both being great starting words, by the way.

