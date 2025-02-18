How I Rank and Prepare These 8 Chobani Creamers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To my beloved coffee and tea lovers who clicked on this article, hello! I’m equally a fan of sweet treats, and mine typically come in the form of a caffeinated beverage.

I’ve searched high and low for the best of the best store-bought coffee creamers, landing on Chobani as the brand of choice. Chobani constantly elevates the creamer game. With classic flavors and seasonal favorites, their wide range of products amazed me. I mean, how could I possibly try them all?

And then I did. I tested all of them, so you don’t have to, and here’s a list from my favorite to least favorite:

Sweet Cream

@nanajwid It’s about time 😍 #fyp #chobani #chobanicreamer #coffee #latte #cream #sweetcream #coffeegirl ♬ original sound – Kardashian clips 🎬 You can’t go wrong with this classic. Genuinely, I don’t know what they put in there, but boy is it good. This creamer has range; it’s perfect in any hot or cold coffee, latte, or tea. It pairs well with other flavored syrups or spices your heart could desire. The creaminess, sweetness, and richness are perfect. No notes, always a classic. Thank you Sweet Cream for changing my life. My go-to way to prepare this creamer is by heating water in a mug for two minutes in the microwave, adding a splash of it to the mug, and letting this mixture steep with a chai tea bag.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake holds a special place in my heart because it’s so rich and warm, stunning in a hot coffee. In fact, in a hot latte, it might even beat Sweet Cream…a crazy take, I know. It has cake-like notes that make it sweet, but the cinnamon cuts it from being overkill. I find this one is palatable to those who don’t typically care for a sweeter brew. I like to take a classic pour of hot, pot coffee (or Keurig works just fine), and add a splash of this creamer. I find that it even elevates a classic, less potent roast.

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough and I have an interesting relationship. I spent three months searching high and low for this creamer, postponing this very article. I didn’t think I’d care for Cookie Dough. However, it’s delicious! Imagine the cereal milk of cocoa puffs and its very mild chocolate taste. Add some sweetness with brown sugar and cinnamon notes on top, and you have the exact flavor of this creamer. Pouring two shots of espresso over ice and topping it with this creamer makes for a delicious drink. Cookie Dough is meant for cold coffees, and shaken espresso fits that bill.

Hazelnut

Hazelnut is such a joy to have in the fridge. Like Sweet Cream, it has versatility. The nutty note is prominent (so do avoid it if you’re not a fan) but not overwhelming to the point where it has a sour note. I think Hazelnut pairs best with coffee, as opposed to tea or chai, making it fall a little lower than our top three. Regardless, it’s still very good, and I commonly pick this one up from the store. It’s different but in a fun way, like adding a pop of color to your outfit! This creamer goes well with cold-brew coffee, so find your favorite cold brew and add a splash of creamer. You can even add some cold foam if you’re feeling adventurous. It’ll complement the fruity tones of the cold brew while adding a unique sweetness.

Vanilla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavilions (@pavilions) I know. You’re currently wondering how Sweet Cream belongs at the number one spot and Vanilla at the number five. I’m equally unsure, but I know it’s right. The Vanilla Chobani creamer is good, but basic. I prefer the taste of the Sweet Cream sweetness over the Vanilla as this creamer comes off a tad boring at times. I don’t find myself opening my fridge and getting excited with Vanilla, but it’s also better than some other flavors. In true Vanilla culture, it rings very “meh.” You can add ice and your milk of choice to a cup before adding a splash of this creamer, Then, top it with a shot or two of espresso for a nifty macchiato. Add caramel drizzle if you want to live your caramel macchiato dreams.

White Chocolate Mocha

I need you to know I had high hopes for White Chocolate Mocha. White mocha sauce is my favorite addition to any coffee from Starbucks. It’s the king of the syrups, and maybe that’s why this fell flat. No matter how much I poured into my glass, the white mocha flavor found a way to escape. It didn’t have that lovable warmth of the Starbucks one. It’s not bad! It’s just not giving anything. So, at that point, I’d buy the Vanilla creamer. If you must search for the white chocolate taste, you might as well opt for an option that guarantees you the same basic taste every time. If you still want to try this creamer out, you can pour two espresso shots into a mug, top it with a splash of this creamer, and a dusting of cinnamon. Now you have a do-it-yourself cortado.

Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha is a one-trick pony. While shockingly not a seasonal flavor, I still find that committing to an entire carton of this is hard. Peppermint Mocha doesn’t go with tea and is just too strong for everyday drinking. I’m already not a fan of Mocha, so I suppose that bias doesn’t help this ranking. For what it is, I think Chobani did a great job balancing the mint notes with the rich dark chocolate. With a classic pour of hot, pot coffee (Keurig works just fine!), add a splash of this. Perhaps serve it with a Christmas cookie or something fun!

Caramel Macchiato