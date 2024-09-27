This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

A few months ago, I finished my freshman year of college. For someone who likes staying busy, I found myself excited to have less on my plate for a little while. Between classes and trying to keep a steady social life, I was more than ready to slow down by the time I had to move out of my dorm. I needed a break from the fast-paced life of college, and I knew that going back to my hometown would help with that.

For about the first two weeks of summer, I felt at peace. I was able to appreciate not having any pressing tasks. In college, there’s always so much to do and so much to be accomplished, so being home allowed me to be hours away from this sort of environment. I could sleep in, read that book I’d been wanting to start, sleep some more, and generally take life slower.

Luckily, right as I was starting to get bored of this slower-paced lifestyle, I started my summer classes and a full-time internship. Just as I began to feel a bit lonely and miss college, I started my grind again and was sure that the chaos I was used to would return, and I would feel content.

This ended up not being the case as social media entered the equation. Even though I was accomplishing a lot during my summer, which is the exact thing I like to do, I’d scroll on Instagram and wish I could go back to those two weeks of freedom. I saw people taking trips to Europe, spending their days at the beach, and having fun with friends.

I was confused at first as to why this was the problem. I was always busy in college, yet I had never let this sort of thing get to me. So, what had changed? It didn’t take me long to realize that being away from college had taken its toll on my social life. Many of the close friends I had made during the school year were now hours away rather than down the street. My hometown friends and I weren’t able to get together as much as I would have liked because our schedules never seemed to align.

I had never realized how much the people around me kept me motivated to keep on going and keep on accomplishing. My parents were always a big support, but I couldn’t help feeling sad that there were so many social aspects I was missing out on. My days consisted of working alone in my office, then going home and working alone on my classes. Without all of the social aspects of college, it felt difficult to find the motivation to do well at work and excel in my classes. I found myself counting down the days until I’d be going back to school.

My goal to overcome the summer sadness and fear of missing out provoked a time of self-reflection and a recentering of what I believe in. Although I was busy, this summer left me with a lot of solitude. I wasn’t the only one summer missing college or struggling with summer classes; my friends (even from hours away) and family were huge in motivating me to keep accomplishing. I made it a point to not look at social media and to not compare my life to others. I had to keep telling myself that, if anything, this was a summer for myself, a summer to accomplish what would benefit me long-term and direct what free time I had toward the people I loved.

Moving from the bustling, vibrant days of college into the slower, quieter atmosphere of home can be a tough transition, but that doesn’t mean your summers have to be. If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s to not overload yourself no matter how much you think you might enjoy the chaos. Lean on the people around you and know there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

