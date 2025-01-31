4 Rituals in My Daily Routine That Have Helped My Skin Tone and Texture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Skincare is often a daunting beast to tame, with the internet constantly buzzing with trending new products, confusing the differences between retinol and retinoid, and the most popular (not to mention expensive) products often not living up to their social media hype.

I’ve been a victim of the complication of a 7-step or 10-step daily skincare routine, layering product after product and serum after serum, only for my sensitive skin to become irritated and my wallet to lose its gains. Over the years, I’ve learned that less is more for my skincare. Just because a popular influencer uses 10 products to keep her skin glowing doesn’t mean your skin has the same needs.

After much trial and error, I learned what my sensitive, combination, and prone to hyperpigmentation skin needed. I found some simple, effective, and — most importantly — sustainable rituals for my college student lifestyle. Here are four habits that have helped revive my skin:

rose water View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pore Purpose (@porepurpose) Let’s start with the first step in my ritual. Not only does rose water smell luxurious, but it’s also been a staple in traditional skincare for many South, East, and West Asian cultures. I begin by taking a cotton pad and nearly drenching it with consumption-grade rose water, then applying it to my face like a toner, fresh after a wash. It helps hydrate my skin, balance my skin’s pH, and calm any redness or irritation. Moreover, its luxurious and clean scent melts into my skin and lingers throughout the day. Glycerin If there’s one product that’s been my skincare MVP, it’d be glycerin. Most skincare and beauty products already use glycerin in their formulas; however, when mixed with other substances, it often loses the true scope of its effect. Pure glycerin, on the other hand, has now become my go-to for keeping my skin hydrated and plump. When I first started using it, I was skeptical because I have combination skin (oily in some areas, dry in others) and worried it’d be too heavy and clog my pores. To my pleasant surprise, it didn’t clog my pores, and when layered over the rose water I applied, it made my skin glow like it just took a giant gulp of water. I think glycerin is one of the most overlooked heroes of the skincare world; It’s affordable, effective, and shockingly versatile! Aloe Vera Gel View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeautySpace💖 (@beautyspacex) Ever since I was a kid, aloe vera gel has been my saving grace, especially in the hot, sunny places I grew up in. My mom would always put aloe vera on me in the evenings after my shower to help soothe my skin, as much as I hated it. Growing up, I briefly stopped using it, but recently, I’ve come to appreciate it again, especially on days my skin is irritated or looking a little too sun-kissed after a day at the FSU Lakefront. It’s cooling, soothing, and gives my skin an instant reset. Aloe vera gel is a powerful product used often to treat sunburns in pale and prone-to-burning skin, however, it’s potent and beneficial for deeper and more melanated skin tones too, like mine. Lemon and Manuka Honey To me, skincare doesn’t begin with what I put on my face; it begins with how I treat and fuel my body. Every morning, on an empty stomach, I drink a cup of hot water mixed with pre-squeezed lemon juice and manuka honey. This concoction, not only delicious, helps instantly rehydrate my body (and skin!), boosts digestion and energy, and provides me with antioxidants and immune support.

The honest truth is that my skin isn’t perfect, and that’s okay. These rituals haven’t turned me into a pore-less porcelain doll, but they’ve made a noticeable difference in how my skin looks and feels.

My skin is brighter, my skin tone is even, and my texture is smoother. At the end of the day, skincare is about what works for you and sticking with it. It’s about creating what makes you feel good in your skin, not chasing the airbrushed perfection of filters on social media. These four rituals have helped me do just that!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!