How I Have Girls Night on a Budget

It’s Friday night, and you and your girlfriends are sick of spending money! So, what do you do?

As a college student, I’ve had my fair share of girls’ nights out. I used to spend excessive amounts of money every weekend on events, food, and transportation. Nowadays, I’ve had to discover better, cheaper alternatives to those exorbitant nights. For the girls who also want to save some money, I’ll let you in on my own girls’ night ideas!

Potluck & Themed Dinner

Potlucks and themed dinners are fun, zero-pressure events. The girls can do themes like color, cuisine, or BYOA (Bring Your Own Appetizer). Themes can be as elaborate as the host wants them to be. Guests can stay within their own budget, and everyone gets fed! Trader Joe’s is a fun but cheap option to pick up unique snacks, appetizers, and entrees.

Sip and Paint

A girls’ night in can be just as fun as a girls’ night out! I usually grab some cheap canvases from Michaels Arts and Crafts Store and set up my living room for a painting night. Sometimes we pick a theme and vote on who did it best. Other times, we swap canvases every minute or so to trip each other up!

You can hang the paintings up when you’re done with them, if you think they look good, of course. Sometimes we even make mocktails for each other to add to the fun. Sometimes the paintings are ugly, and the drinks are bad, but the vibes are always great!

Book Club

One of my favorite things to do as an English major is read. Most of my friends, however, are STEM majors who haven’t picked up a book for fun in the last few years of college. Starting our own book club changed that! Now, we pick a book at the beginning of the month and meet at the end of it to discuss.

We bring snacks, drinks, and sometimes a hard copy CD if it’s been made into a movie, so we can end our night watching the adaptation. It’s one of my favorite kinds of girls’ nights, and it’s low-stakes, low-effort!

free local events

If you’re looking for something free and fun, there are plenty of local events to turn to. For instance, Club Downunder events are always being held at the FSU Student Union. Past events have ranged from painting teacups, concerts, comedy shows, and even a Jellycat giveaway!

One of my other favorite things to do with my girlfriends is a dinner and movie night at the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC). Students get in for free, and there are concessions like popcorn and candy, just like a real movie theater. The ASLC even hosts new movies that come out, so I always keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.

If we’re feeling like we have a few extra bucks to spend, we might get pizookies at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse before heading over to one of the ASLC’s later showings.

It’s easier than you think to find fun and budget-friendly college activities. These girls’ night ideas help my girls and I save money, without feeling like we’re missing out on anything!

