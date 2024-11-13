9 Girls’ Night-in Themes the Whole Friend Group Will Adore

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Going out can be fun sometimes, but for others, it can be exhausting. When you’re craving a relaxing evening, planning a night in with the girls is the perfect solution! Here are some themes and ideas to help you create the ultimate girls’ night in:

Charcuterie Board Night

A fun idea is to host a charcuterie board night where all your friends can bring their own themed board. I’ve seen all types of boards, from Chick-fil-A and breakfast boards to s’mores and dip boards. It’d also be cool to try color themes rather than food themes. Each friend can bring a board of foods with a designated color, adding a fun twist to board night.

Themed Movie Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Esprit Sloan (@sashaesloan) Who doesn’t love a good movie night? You can take it up a notch by adding a fun theme to your girls’ night. For example, host a Harry Potter-themed night and recreate some of the iconic food and drinks from the movie, like butterbeer, chocolate frogs, and chocolate pretzel wands. You can even dress up as your favorite Harry Potter characters and decorate with Hogwarts-themed decor. Recently, I had a Halloween movie night with my friends where we binged our favorite Halloween movies and made themed sweet treats. It was so much fun, and I can’t recommend it enough.

PowerPoint Night

PowerPoint nights make for an entertaining and budget-friendly night-in. Each friend can come up with their own topic to present in front of the group, and whoever has the funniest PowerPoint wins! I see these on TikTok all the time, and they never fail to make me laugh. Some topic ideas include ranking who would get caught first in a horror movie (and how), what Disney princess everyone would be, or boyfriends ranked in a Dance Moms pyramid.

Paint & Sip

Paint and sips are a great way to decompress after a stressful week of work and classes. You can try to replicate a painting and compete to see who does it best, or you can freestyle and paint whatever you want. I’ve also seen friend groups set timers and take turns adding to one painting, which makes it super entertaining to see everyone’s artistic skills come together on a single canvas. For drinks, you can stick to a theme or simply enjoy your favorite beverage. While wine is the traditional choice for this activity, feel free to sip on anything you like!

DIY Craft Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by United Sodas (@unitedsodas) From my experience, DIY craft nights are always a blast because they give me a chance to express my creativity. You can keep it fun and simple with projects like making friendship bracelets or painting cute mugs. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with bedazzled canvas art — it would be such a cool and unique idea for the next craft night. Whatever you and your friends make, you’ll get to take home a cute, handmade souvenir from your night in. Plus, it’s always fun to see what everyone comes up with!

Indoor Camping

I’ve never done indoor camping, but it’s next on my to-do list because it reminds me of childhood sleepovers when my friends and I would make forts on the floor with blankets and pillows! To create your own campground, set up a tent in the living room with lots of blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags. You can make it more cozy and fun by making s’mores and sharing scary stories. Even though it’s “indoor” camping, you can choose to make it more authentic by putting the tent out in the backyard. Afterward, you can set up a bonfire and treat it like traditional camping. I think this is a great way to enjoy all the best parts of camping while staying comfortable at home.

Game Night

Whether it’s Clue, Charades, Cards Against Humanity, or any other game, my friends and I always enjoy a game night. You can make it even more fun by having a prize for the winner or a dare for the loser. Games are always one of the first few ideas that come to mind because they keep everyone entertained and are another option that won’t break the bank. Game nights can be budget-friendly, so if you’re looking for new games, hit up your local Goodwill — you can score some amazing deals!

Vision Board Making

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bíró Ancsi🎀 (@ancsibiro11) With the new year coming up in a few months, a vision board-making night is the perfect event to host. You can cut out pictures, quotes, and goals from magazines or print them from Pinterest. You can even set themes for each section, like “places to visit” or “dream home ideas.” Not only is it fun, but it’s also a great way to start manifesting what you want!

Baking competition