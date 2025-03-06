How I Finally Hit My Goals Using the 12-Week Year System

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We’ve all been there; it’s a tale as old as time. December rolls in, cold and crisp, but filled with the warmth of anticipation as we set one too many ambitious new goals for the upcoming year. Maybe this will finally be the year we stick to a consistent workout routine, get straight A’s, join those clubs, get that internship, or save every penny we can for that dream trip.

January begins as we cling desperately to these goals, our fingers turning purple from the grip, determined to make this year different. Then, February suddenly comes along, and then March and the weeks start to pass faster than you realize. Life gets busy, the surge of motivation subsides, and those goals gradually move to the back burner, sometimes without you even noticing.

Honestly, I’m tired of falling into the same cycle every year, and it’s been that way for as long as I can remember. I can’t say with confidence that I’ve ever truly stuck to my New Year’s resolutions for longer than a few months, but what if the problem isn’t me, or you, or any of us? What if it’s the New Year’s resolutions themselves?

They’re built on the idea of making drastic changes to our lives but with no given timeline, actionable steps, and buildable habits. We end up with goals that are too vague, like “get in shape” or “be more productive,” without any clear path to make them a reality, like trying to follow a recipe while missing half the ingredients.

The 12-week year takes that broad concept and condenses it into a clear, structured approach. By splitting the year into four quarters, you can accomplish much more than you ever thought possible.

The Biggest Barrier to Your Dream Life

The 12 Week Year, a book by Brian Moran and Michael Lennington, points out that the single biggest barrier between you and the life you’re capable of living is simply a lack of consistent execution. It’s not a knowledge problem; it’s an execution problem.

I start by asking myself, “Where am I allowing a lack of consistent execution to hold me back?” This could be in school, where a lack of consistent studying is holding me back from the grades I could be earning. Maybe it’s in my finances, where inconsistent budgeting and impulsive purchases prevent me from saving for my dream trip. Perhaps it’s in my social life, as I keep telling myself I’ll reach out to old friends or join that club, but never actually follow through.

Whatever the area, the pattern is the same: we know what we should be doing, but without a structured plan and a sense of urgency, it’s too easy to push things off until “later,” a time that rarely comes.

When you have 52 weeks to hit your goals, it’s easy to procrastinate; it’s almost second nature. When you only have 12 weeks, every week counts. It’s time we tap into that pressure of a deadline we’re oh-so-familiar with and harness it to help us achieve our goals.

How to Make a Change

It’s important to have a clear understanding of what you ultimately want to achieve. Imagine your life a few years from now — what does success look like for you? For me, in three years, I’ll have established consistent habits while still in college.

Being active, reading, journaling, and having good financial habits will still be consistent in my life post-graduation. I’ll have tried a lot of new things, continued my language learning journey, and hopefully have gotten one of my dream jobs post-grad.

Writing out what my ideal life looks like gives me a clear idea of where my priorities should lie. Then, I think about if we were having this discussion 90 days from today, what would’ve happened for me to feel happy about my progress? To name a few, I’ll have gotten back into the gym, tracked all my purchases, tried new things, and progressed in my language learning.

Next, I narrow it down to a few high-impact goals for the quarter, ideally two to three, that’ll move me closer to my vision. These should be ambitious but achievable within 12 weeks. For example, instead of “get in shape,” I try “work out four times per week and follow a structured strength-training plan.”

Once I’ve chosen my goals, break them down into smaller, actionable steps and habits. I ask myself, “What do I need to do every week and every day to stay on track?” These should be specific actions that drive measurable progress.

For example, if my goal is to work out four times a week, my weekly target is to complete two strength workouts and two cardio workouts. My daily actions could be to prep my clothes/gym bag the night before, follow a set workout plan, and track my progress in a fitness app.

At the end of each week, I light a candle, grab my comfort beverage, play some relaxing music, and evaluate how well I stuck to my plan. Did I complete 85% or more of your actions and habits? If not, what got in the way? I adjust my approach as needed. The key is to stay adaptable while still making progress.

A shift in mindset

By shifting my mindset from year-long resolutions to 12-week goals, I create a system that prioritizes action, accountability, and adaptability, allowing me to reset and refine my approach every three months. The beauty of this method is that it builds momentum. Each quarter, I get a fresh start, a new opportunity to push myself, reflect on what is and isn’t working, and make meaningful progress.

The best part? You don’t have to wait until the new year to begin, your 12 weeks can start today. So, if you’re tired of setting resolutions that fizzle out by February, like that half-filled journal collecting dust on your nightstand, maybe it’s time to ditch them altogether. Instead, you could focus on small, intentional steps over a shorter period. Your future self might thank you.

