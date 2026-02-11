How I Did My Own Professional Color Analysis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure we’ve all endured the humbling experience of going to the mall and finding a piece of clothing we love, only to discover in the changing room that the color does us absolutely no favors. It can be easy to blame ourselves; maybe we’re just too pale, our under-eyes are too dark, or our skin is too dull. It’s especially disheartening when we otherwise love the color and think it looks amazing on other people.

Before we get too carried away with blaming ourselves, we must first understand that there’s an explanation for this phenomenon, and it’s rooted in the very simple concept of color analysis.

What is color analysis?

Color analysis is the method of categorizing people into color palettes, often called “seasons,” based on how different colors interact with their natural features. The seasons, summer, spring, autumn, and winter, consider the distinct combinations of undertone, contrast, and color intensity that make up people’s individual appearances.

The practice of color analysis isn’t a new one. In fact, it dates all the way back to the 19th century, with the emergence of the discussion of what colors best suited blondes versus brunettes. Since then, it’s taken on a whole new life, especially on social media, with the availability of various filters and forums to help young women determine which season’s palette best flatters them.

Professional guidance has also been popularized, with women seeking those who specialize in identifying optimal color schemes using a combination of natural lighting and multicolored drapes. This guidance, though, isn’t easily accessible to the average college student, as it generally costs hundreds of dollars per individual session.

With that said, booking an expensive studio session might not be necessary to find your colors. I found a much more affordable method, and, better yet, it’s way more fun.

The materials

While there are actual color analysis sets on the market, the draping sets generally sell for multiple hundreds of dollars, which isn’t much more affordable than visiting a professional in a studio. The equally effective and much cheaper alternative, I’ve found, is simply purchasing 10×10-inch cotton swatches online, which can range from $20-$30 per set, depending on how many swatches are included.

While these fabric swatch sets don’t mimic the silky texture of professional drapes, they can still be placed underneath the face to help accurately determine whether or not a color is complementary. More importantly, the swatch sets can include anywhere from 50 to 120 pieces, which should feature plenty of colors to populate all of the necessary seasons for at-home analysis.

When I did this process myself, I bought two of the same color swatch sets so that I had extras of each color and could create something that resembled a drape in size. This is also an option if you want to make the at-home analysis as close to the studio experience as possible.

Grab your girls!

While you could take matters into your own hands, having people with you can help you determine which colors really make you shine. Sometimes, you need another set of eyes that you trust to find what works. By opting to turn this into a group activity, my friends and I got to take on the role of professional analysts ourselves and make a girls’ day out of it.

Overall, color analysis doesn’t need to be a massively expensive endeavor. It can be done at home, with friends, and is just as enjoyable!

