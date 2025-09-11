Hosting Ideas for the ‘Brrr’ Months

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fall chill has finally snuck into the air, even if only for a few minutes in the morning, and pumpkin spice lattes are back and better than ever! I know myself, and like many other girls, I immediately opened Netflix on Sept. 1 and pressed play on the first episode of Gilmore Girls.

Everyone’s favorite time of year is here again, and it’s the perfect excuse to get cozy, celebrate with your besties, and host some fun nights. Whether it’s still hot in Florida or chilly where you are, here are the best hosting ideas to carry you through the magical ‘brrr’ months.

September: Harry Potter Marathon

Even if September is technically still summer, to me, it’s the start of fall. You feel that slight crispness in the air, pumpkin flavors return, and everything feels cozier. The best way to kick off the season is with the Harry Potter movies. Any nostalgic fall movie will do, but nothing beats the Hogwarts vibes in the fall.

To make it extra fun, prepare some themed food and drinks like homemade butterbeer (with cream soda and butterscotch) or bake Harry’s famous “Happy Birthdae Harry” cake for dessert. Set the vibe with fuzzy blankets, twinkly lights, and fall candles (the big light is uninvited).

If your friends don’t know their Hogwarts house, have them take the Pottermore quiz before you start. It’s time to find out if they’re in the best house, which, in my biased opinion, is Slytherin. Then, spend the night snuggled up with your girls, sipping butterbeer, and pretending you’re in the Great Hall. Most importantly, don’t forget to bring out the Harry Potter merchandise!

October: Cozy Chaos Night

October is peak pumpkin month, and it’s the perfect time for late-night hangouts with friends. A pumpkin carving or painting night is the ideal mix of festive and fun, and you can even turn it into a little photoshoot at the pumpkin patch beforehand. While carving is a classic option, painting pumpkins is a less messy alternative that still allows for creativity.

Pair the night with pumpkin pie, spiced cookies, or pumpkin spice lattes, and if you’re hosting closer to Halloween, have everyone show up in costumes for an extra festive twist! You can even make themed drinks like fruit punch served in fake blood bags, or a giant neon green “witch potion” punch to share. October is all about cozy chaos, so the more dramatic, the better.

November: Friendsgiving

By the time November rolls around, it’s time to shift into thankful mode, which makes Friendsgiving the ultimate hosting idea. There’s something so fun about everyone bringing a dish, like a potluck, and sitting down to eat together.

After dinner, you can keep things low-key by putting on a show (my favorite for November is New Girl), playing card games, or, if your group isn’t ready for the night to end, you can switch it up with something fun like late-night bowling. Friendsgiving doesn’t have to be serious or stressful; it’s really just about sharing food and laughs with the people you’re most grateful for.

December: Secret Santa

By the time December comes, the cozy chaos of the season reaches its peak, and nothing beats hosting a Secret Santa and game night with your besties. Start by having everyone draw names ahead of time and set a spending limit to ensure the gifts remain fair. The classic Secret Santa works excellently, but you can also play White Elephant style, where people take turns either opening a new gift or “stealing” someone else’s.

Another fun twist is the ribbon game, where you attach bows to long ribbons and place the ends in a cup. Each guest pulls a ribbon, then finds the cup with the matching bow to see what prize is inside. Some cups can have cute little gifts, while others can be silly (like a piece of coal or marshmallows). To make it extra fun, you can assign challenges with the goofy gifts. For example, if someone pulls marshmallows, they must toss and catch three in their mouth before they can claim a bigger prize.

Of course, the night wouldn’t be complete without plenty of games. Classic card games like UNO are always a hit, and if you’ve never played Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, it’s hilarious and easy to learn. For something sillier, try the OREO challenge, where each person puts an OREO on their forehead and must wiggle it down to their mouth using only their face muscles. It’s chaotic, funny, and perfect for a December night full of sugar and laughter!

No matter which version of Secret Santa you play or what games you choose, December is all about having fun, giving gifts, and making memories with the people who made your year so special.

The ‘brrr’ months might look different in Florida compared to colder states, but they always bring the same cozy, magical energy. Whether you’re sipping Butterbeer in September, painting pumpkins in October, feasting with friends in November, or swapping gifts in December, these little hosting moments make the season unforgettable. Grab your friends, light the candles, and make every month from here to New Year’s a reason to celebrate!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!