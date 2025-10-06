Fall Fashion Trends I’m Looking Forward To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The mornings have officially dipped below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and to me, that feels like the first true sign that fall has arrived. The cooler air doesn’t just lift my mood; it also opens up so many possibilities when it comes to getting dressed.

With the humidity finally in the past, I can start layering again without feeling suffocated. As someone who loves expressing myself through style, this time of year makes fashion feel the most fun and creative. I’ve already been eyeing a few unique trends that I’m excited to bring into my wardrobe this season, and hopefully, you’ll find some inspiration for your own fall looks too!

Low-Rise Flare Jeans

I’ve been a fan of low-rise jeans for the past few years. As a short girl, they help elongate my torso and make me feel more confident. It’s also inspired me to wear longer tops, which has added more variety to my outfit combinations.

This fall, I’ve noticed the return of low-rise flares. I love the way they reimagine a classic ’70s silhouette! The slim fit through the thigh that opens into a flare feels bold and flattering, allowing for more unique styling choices.

With a fitted top, the jeans become the focus. With a baby-doll blouse, the look leans playful and romantic. Either way, it’s a shape that feels fresh while nodding to the past.

Baby-doll Tops

Baby-doll tops have quickly become one of my fall essentials. Their shape reminds me of regency-era gowns with their fitted bodice and airy flare, giving them a soft femininity. The beauty of these tops is how easy they are to wear; the silhouette itself makes the statement, so the rest of the outfit can remain simple.

They’ve become my go-to for days when I want to look effortlessly put together. Jeans, a baby-doll top, and my favorite bag are all I need. It’s the kind of piece that proves that fashion doesn’t have to be complicated to feel stylish.

Purple

Perhaps the most surprising trend this season is the rise of purple. It’s been dominating the runways, and I love the energy it brings. Fall fashion often leans heavily into muted earth tones, and while I’ll always love my browns and creams, a vibrant shade of purple feels so refreshing.

There are so many ways to incorporate it too — a pair of ballet flats, a soft sweater, or even a bold handbag. I’ve set my sights on finding a purple bag to brighten up my more neutral outfits. A single accessory can make such a difference, and this color feels like exactly what my wardrobe needs.

Lace

Lace has long been a favorite of mine because it adds instant romance to an outfit. Last spring, it carried a whimsical, delicate feel. This fall, though, lace has taken on a moodier, more gothic character, which feels perfectly in tune with the season.

I recently thrifted a sheer lace dress that I’m eager to style. With a slip underneath, it becomes graceful and understated. Layered over a bralette and mini skirt, it takes on a bolder, edgier tone. That versatility is what makes lace so appealing; it adapts to the mood you want to create while always adding texture and intrigue.

Wool Skirts

Fall is the season for longer skirts, and lately I’ve been drawn to wool maxi skirts. The fabric itself feels both unique and practical. They’re warm enough for crisp mornings, yet breathable throughout the day, making them a natural fit for this season.

I especially love pleated versions. They add movement and structure, which creates a balanced yet graceful feel to an outfit. For me, wool skirts embody the balance between femininity and function that fall fashion does best.

Newsy Cap

One accessory that’s quickly become my favorite is the newsy cap. This trend is revived from the early 2000s and feels both soft and polished. Personally, I love how they don’t completely cover my face like baseball caps because of the shorter brim.

I recently wore my khaki cap with black fold-over yoga pants and a simple black tank top, and it completely transformed the look. The outfit went from basic to elevated, and I received multiple compliments on the hat alone. It’s proof that the right accessory can make even the simplest outfit feel intentional.

Loafers

Loafers may be one of my favorite trends to emerge this fall. They look timeless and create a classy feel to an outfit. Whether styled with tailored trousers or casual denim, they construct an elegantly lived-in feel to an outfit.

My favorite way to wear them is with a pair of classic blue jeans and a boxy t-shirt. It’s simple, comfortable, and still gives off a sense of understated elegance. Loafers have a way of grounding an outfit while adding just enough sophistication.

This season of fall fashion appears to be more energetic than in years past. The desire for new shapes in the cuts of clothing and the emergence of the color purple in fall runways signal a more vibrant season of fashion. Personally, I’m excited to embrace these looks as the weather gets cooler. I hope this list gave you some fashion inspiration for this fall!

