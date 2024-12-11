7 Easy Gift Ideas for Last Minute Occasions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We’ve all been there: it’s the day before an event and the gift you’re supposed to give them? Still non-existent. Whether it’s a forgotten birthday, a surprise invitation, or the now-looming holiday season, sometimes gift-giving gets shoved to the bottom of the to-do list. Fear not! If you don’t want to resort to a hastily wrapped bottle of wine or a written card and cash (which are still perfectly acceptable gifts, in my humble opinion), you’ve come to the right place.

With a little creativity and a quick dash to the nearest store (or your online shopping cart), there are plenty of thoughtful, stylish, and sometimes even unique gifts that can save the day — and save your reputation as a gift-giver. Here are some go-to ideas for those last-minute occasions that won’t feel half-assed even when time is running out!

Gift baskets View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esperanza Maldonado || Home Decor || DIY || Latina (@simplyeverydayliving) Put anything in a gift basket that the person you’re giving it to would love — their favorite snacks, drinks, face masks, a blanket, a candle, etc. There are endless possibilities! You can pack it full of different things or make it about something specific, like a foodie basket or a skincare basket. Film Cameras Gifting a film camera is such a great idea because it’s a fun and nostalgic item. There’s no need for the person to be a professional photographer since the instant cameras are easy to use. There are various options, like the Fujifilm Instant Cameras or the one-time-use cameras. This is the gift that keeps giving because they can capture beautiful memories, and then once the film is developed, they get to keep the photographs as keepsakes! Books As a bookworm, I love gifting people books. It’s a quick and versatile last-minute gift that still requires some effort — perfect for when you’re on a time crunch! There’s such a wide variety of books, so there’s a book for everyone. It’s a thoughtful present as well because you can match it to their taste or needs. Whether they want a new fantasy book or a cookbook because they’re a foodie, you’re guaranteed to find something for your loved one! Personalized Crafts View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabs Art Shop (@tabsartshop) Personalized crafts give you the most diverse range of things to choose from! You can make personalized playlists, accessories, knitted items, mugs or shirts, and anything of the sort. It allows you to create something that fits the person’s personality, and it’s also a one-of-a-kind item, a super invaluable gift! My favorite type of personalized crafts to make for people are bookmarks. It’s super easy, and you get to make tons of designs that symbolize the person you’re giving it to. For example, one time, I made bookmarks for my group of friends with painted designs that had to do with their zodiac signs. socks Okay, I know what you’re thinking, “Really? Socks?” but hear me out. Socks are one of those basic items that you can never have enough of. They’re also a funny gift because they feel satirical. Despite having the reputation of being the kind of gift that a grandma gives, once you grow up, you realize that it’s a pretty useful gift. You can choose from staple white ankle socks or go with a fun route by gifting themed socks! Baked Goods or Ingredient Jars View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry'sKitchen&HomeAccessories. (@kerryskitchen_accessories) These two ideas are different options but still in the same vein. The baked goods are just the finished products that they can enjoy immediately, best for those who like eating without the hassle of baking. Ingredient jars are the unfinished version that’ll allow them to have the fun of baking them whenever they want. Who doesn’t love a sweet treat made by their loved one? gift cards or vouchers I love a gift card moment. There’s nothing better than getting to buy things for free! Gift cards are such a cheat card, too, because if you’re not sure what to exactly get them but have an idea of what they like, a gift card lets them choose what they’d like themselves. On the other hand, vouchers are so fun because you’re gifting them an experience, so it can be a unique gift. A lot of places offer digital vouchers, which makes it easier if you can’t get a physical one in person. Here are some ideas: a cooking class, an escape room, a museum pass, or a rage room. My personal favorite that I’ve done lots of times is a spa day voucher.

Overall, there’s no need to panic when the clock’s ticking. Last-minute gifts can still be meaningful and impressive. Whether it’s a thoughtful book, a cozy treat, or a practical gadget, these go-to ideas will ensure you’re ready to wow the recipient, no matter how much time you have left. Happy gifting!

