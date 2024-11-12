3 Tips To Making Your Gifts More Personalized This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The season of gifting is coming faster than you think! Soon, it’ll be a week before Christmas or any holiday, and you haven’t found the right gift for someone. Don’t worry! Your fairy godmother is here to help!

I don’t want you to feel alone in this situation because I struggled with this for years, always feeling like I wasn’t giving people meaningful gifts that would make them smile. To this day, I swear my mom lies to me when she says, “I’m happy with anything you get me.”

According to my friends, I always give them shockingly meaningful gifts they don’t expect. Hopefully, my friends’ statements give me a bit of validity to the advice I’m about to give. So, here are three things I do to try and personalize my gifts and make them just a bit more meaningful:

If you can’t buy it, craft it! This one has been a big game-changer for me! If you enjoy making things by hand, crafting is an awesome way to personalize your gifts because it gives the element of a handmade-with-love gift. If you’re scared because you don’t know how to do a crafty hobby or aren’t creative in any way, it’s easy to make anything with the help of the internet. I taught myself how to crochet many things using YouTube! Not to mention, many crafts also don’t require you to have a crazy amount of specific materials to complete them. For example, to sew, all you need is a needle, thread, and some fabric to let your imagination soar. Just think of something the other person likes and see if you can make something that correlates to their interest by hand. Right now, I’m crocheting rosaries for my church friends as their Christmas gifts! It’s easy to craft something once you know what you want to do and have a tutorial. Customize Your cards View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grishma Bhushan🤍 | cute diy projects & gift ideas (@artbygriii) I know this might not be a Christmas thing, but I think it’s a cute idea. If you’re going to give someone a card as part of the perfectly curated gift you made them, why not spice it up a bit? Handwritten cards are an amazing addition to any gift because they show how much time and effort you put into it, as well. It’s as simple as folding paper, drawing cute designs, and writing a heartfelt message. Trust me, whoever’s on the receiving end might add this card to their memory boxes or display it somewhere in their room! If you want to be even more creative, you can make a pop-up card at home that’s probably cheaper than in-store ones. I’ve made my dad a candy card before by using the name of candies as some of the words on the card. There’s no limit to what card you can make for someone during any gifting season. Be specific View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Dennis (@thediymommy) Being specific can be a little more on the pricey side of gifting, as it involves being attentive to things a person says that they want. For instance, they might mention that they wish they had a speaker, which may sound materialistic, but it’s not since you’re thinking deeply about what you’re buying. This makes a gift more personalized because it shows you care since you listened to what they’ve been saying they wanted (any man reading this, take notes). Also, you can buy them things you know they enjoy, like their favorite candy. Or, if they like to bake, buy them baking materials. For readers, you can get them the book they’ve been dying to read. The list can go on forever because everyone has different interests!

Personalizing your gifts doesn’t have to be perfect. As long as you put time, effort, and love into a gift, it’ll mean the world to the other person. It’s also not something to be stressed about (school already has that covered), so let your creativity flow with your gifts this season, and just remember to have fun while making them.

You’re now all experts at creating the most spectacular gifts, so start gifting today!

