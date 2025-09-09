3 Fun and Fresh Meal Prepping Recipes on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it — taking care of your health and making sure your body has all the right nutrients can be exhausting. However, I think putting effort into good nutrition is one of the most important things you can do for both your physical and mental health.

Although it can feel time-consuming, meal prepping makes the entire process so much easier. Instead of spending hours cooking every day, just reserve some time on a Sunday evening, and you’re good for the rest of the week. Here are three meal prep recipes on a budget that will last you through the week for both lunch and dinner.

(All ingredients were bought at Aldi)

Low-Carb Turkey Wraps Ingredients: Deli sliced turkey: $2.89

Romaine hearts: $2.99

Mild cheddar cheese, sliced: $1.95

Zero Net Carb tortilla: $2.69 Total: $10.52 This meal is extremely simple, but packed with nutrients like protein, fiber, and whole carbs — perfect for that midday energy boost when you’re studying for classes. Add any other vegetables of your choice to increase the flavor and nutrients, toast them for some crunch, and personalize it to your own taste. This recipe makes about six wraps for only $10.52, giving you a no-fuss filling lunch for an entire week on a budget. Egg Roll in a Bowl View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vince Vasquez (@thetastebud) Ingredients: Ground turkey: $7.99

Cabbage and carrots: $1.79

Stir-fry sauce: $2.09 Total: $11.87 This one is a staple in my weekly meal prep rotations — and arguably one of the healthiest meals I eat regularly. Start by sautéing your ground turkey in a saucepan with a bit of olive oil. Season it with salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, paprika, garlic powder, or any of your favorite spices. Add the cabbage and carrots, cooking over medium heat until they’re soft. Pour in about half the bottle of stir-fry sauce, cover it, and bring it to a simmer to let all the flavors blend. Serve over white rice or lettuce wraps, and you’ll have enough dinner for about four nights for less than the price of a Chipotle bowl! Chicken Stir-Fry Bowl Ingredients: Chicken breast: $5.63

Stir fry sauce: $2.09

Frozen mixed vegetables (Asian medley): $1.65

White rice: $2.89 Total: $12.26 Although this one requires a bit more effort than the others, it’s still easy and quick with minimal directions. Start by preparing your chicken however you like. For maximum flavor, season the breasts with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and paprika, then sauté them in a little bit of olive or avocado oil before shredding or cutting the chicken into smaller pieces. In the same pan, sauté the vegetables until they’re soft and fully cooked through. Add the chicken back into the pan and add about half of your stir-fry sauce. Serve the stir fry over some white rice or quinoa, and you have another quick, healthy, and delicious meal for about four nights.

By making these meals, I’ve found that taking care of my health isn’t a chore anymore, and making sure that my body has all the right nutrients is simple. Make sure to try out meal prepping and create your own recipes to spice things up!

