Your Sunday Reset Won’t Feel Like a Chore With These 6 Tips

After a stressful week of lectures, writing papers, taking exams, and everything else that comes with being a college student, it’s important to take some time to let yourself reset. As we enter the midterm season and the end of the semester, here are a few tips that might help you feel more rested and ready for another week of classes:

Tidy Up

During the week, staying organized can get away from you easily, which is why Sundays are great for catching up on any cleaning you've swept under the rug during the week. I like to use my Sundays to do a deep clean and organize my apartment. This can help make you feel refreshed going into your Monday classes and take one more thing off your to-do list!

Grab a Sweet Treat

After a long week of hard work, don't be afraid to treat yourself! I like to do this by grabbing a coffee from one of my favorite Tallahassee coffee spots, but you can get any sweet treat you like. Giving yourself a little reward at the end of a hard week is essential to keeping yourself going through a tough semester.

Go to the gym

If you're anything like me, it can be really hard to find time to stay active while balancing your classes. Setting aside time for the gym on Sundays is one of the simplest ways to make sure staying active doesn't get put on the back burner. If you're not someone who likes the gym, planning an hour or two to go on a walk through campus or a beautiful park is another great way to get some time to yourself and clear your mind while moving your body. Using the weekend to exercise is a great way to take back the time you lost during the week with school. It can also make you feel great moving into the next week.

Meal Prep

With our busy college schedules, we may rarely feel like we have the time to cook for ourselves during the week. Using your free time on Sundays to meal prep can cut down on any stress you might have trying to find time to cook after classes. Meal prepping is also a great way to add some variety to your college meals instead of constantly visiting the dining halls on campus.

do something fun for you

We all know that a full course load can be a lot for a college student, and balancing keeping up with things you love while maintaining your grades is something that we all struggle with. Setting aside time to do something relaxing and fun on my weekends has been so important for me. Hanging out with your friends or even doing something as simple as visiting a flea market or bookstore are great ways to make sure all your time isn't going towards school. Whether it's a hobby you've done all your life or something new that you've always wanted to try, having a little time to do something fun on your Sundays can be rewarding. Taking this time for yourself can help keep you from feeling burnt out by the end of the semester.

